Lauren Boebert Shows Human Fetus Photos During Endangered Species Hearing

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday held up photos of what she claimed were human fetuses, during a House hearing on endangered species.

Boebert was ostensibly attending the Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Subcommittee hearing to lobby for gray wolves to be delisted as an at-risk species, so they can be hunted.

But the anti-abortion supporter began her comments with an attack on Democrats and appeared to suggest their stance on abortion meant babies should be included on the register, reported Colorado Public Radio.

“I do want to say before my opening remarks, you know, since we’re talking about the Endangered Species Act, I’m just wondering if my colleagues on the other side would put babies on the endangered species list,” she said, holding up the images.

“These babies were born in Washington D.C., full term,” Boebert claimed. “I don’t know, maybe that’s a way we can save some children here in the United States.”

Boebert then railed against the Endangered Species Act, claiming it has been “weaponized by extremists, extremist environmentalists, to obstruct common sense multiple-use activities that they disagree with.”

Boebert’s photo stunt drew condemnation on social media, where she was slammed as “beyond deplorable.”

