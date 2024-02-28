3-Year-Old Among ‘Victims’ in Lauren Boebert’s Son’s Alleged Crime Spree

Ultra-MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son victimized a toddler, a senior citizen, and four others during a recent crime spree, according to a police incident summary obtained by The Daily Beast.

New dad Tyler Boebert was arrested Tuesday and now faces 22 charges stemming from a string of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado. He was taken into custody at around 2:30 p.m. the Rifle PD said in a statement. The town of 10,000 sits in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which Tyler’s mom currently represents.

Three other suspects were also arrested as alleged accomplices, the incident summary shows. Because the three are underage, their names have been redacted. However, they are listed as a 16-year-old while male, a 16-year-old white female, and a 17-year-old white female.

Tyler Boebert’s mug shot. Rifle Police Department/Facebook

A total of six victims are listed in the incident summary, also with their names and races redacted. The youngest is marked down as 3 years-old; the oldest is listed as 64. The rest range in age from 18 to 32, according to the summary.

The details are slim, and the specific items and forms of ID allegedly lifted by Boebert remain unknown. One “victim vehicle” is listed in the incident summary—a 2008 Kia Sorento, gold in color, with Colorado plates.

In an email, a Rifle PD spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and an affidavit accompanying the incident summary is not yet publicly releasable.

The teen was hit with “four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents - multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal possession of a financial device, first-degree criminal trespass of an automobile with intent to commit a crime, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of theft of under $300.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” Lauren Boebert said in a statement issued Wednesday. “It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

The arrest is the latest drama involving Lauren Boebert’s family which has come as she runs for election in a new Colorado district. (In December, the congresswoman said the switch would offer her a “fresh start” after what has been “a pretty difficult year for me and my family.”)

The Trump loyalist’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested last month for an alleged assault on Tyler. That arrest also followed an incident three days earlier in which Jayson called 911 claiming that he had been repeatedly punched by Lauren Boebert, though authorities cleared her of wrongdoing.

She was granted a restraining order against Jayson earlier this month, a move that he described as a “cruel and unfair” attempt at stopping him from seeing his kids.

The conservative lawmaker was also caught up in another messy headline-generating incident last September relating to her behavior in a Denver theater during a live production of Beetlejuice.

After initially insisting she hadn’t been vaping during the show, she later admitted that she had when security camera footage emerged refuting her initial denials. Apologizing for the contradiction, she noted that she had been having a “challenging personal time” after a “public and difficult divorce.”

Tyler Boebert—who became a father last year, making his mom a 36-year-old grandmother—has also previously been in the public eye. In September 2022, at the age of 17, Tyler flipped his dad’s SUV, injuring Noble D’Amato, a friend who was also in the car at the time. D’Amato later criticized the Boebert family for allegedly downplaying the incident.

