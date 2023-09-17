"Lauren Boebert is trash," says Meghan McCain, questioning the congresswoman's "family values"

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has been dragged up one side of the internet and down the other this weekend. After all the dirty details of her out-of-sorts behavior at a regional production of "Beetlejuice" the musical last week began to circulate, many people are drawing comparisons between her forward-facing "conservatism" and her actions when she's out in the wild.

In a statement made to X on Friday, Meghan McCain threw her pebble in the pond, writing, "Lauren Boebert is trash. She lectures everyone about the LGBT community being a threat to children while getting caught performing a lewd sex act in a public theatre where children possibly were. This is 'family values'? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites."

Responding to all the attention she's received after video circulated of her vaping who knows what and exchanging gropes with her date at the musical — a man who's been identified as Quinn Gallagher, a Democrat and owner of a bar in Aspen that hosts semi-frequent LGBTQ+ events — Boebert issued an apology saying, "The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that."