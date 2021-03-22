Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

Republican Representative from Colorado Lauren Boebert joins members of the House Freedom Caucus, who are among the most conservative Republican lawmakers, to speak to the media about their opposition to the Equality Act (EPA)

Controversial lawmaker Lauren Boebert has hit back at critics after she trended on Twitter for suggesting she has hidden all her guns from Joe Biden, claiming the “Left hates women”.

She began trending on the social media platform on Sunday after Ms Boebert posted an unusual tweet declaring she had “hidden her guns” from the president.

“Yesterday, I put all my guns upstairs,” the gun-toting representative wrote on Twitter, adding: “Biden can never get to them now!”

The jibe came as an apparent joke at Mr Biden’s expense after the president fell over three times while attempting to board Air Force One on Friday.

However, critics were quick to hit back at the representative, hitting back at her with their own examples of behaviour they saw as “dumb” under the unflattering hashtag ‘LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb’.

“#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb she thinks Joe Biden wants her guns, AND thinks that telling everyone she’s hiding them upstairs would keep them safe if he did want them,” one user said.

“#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trending isn’t surprising, what’s surprising is how she even made it into Congress,” Candidate for United States Congress Raleigh Bowman said.

He added: “People like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Madison Cawthorn have no business being in Congress. It’s time Congress works for you!”

In response, Ms Boebert insisted on Twitter that the “Left hates women” and that she was “their top target”.

Ms Boebert, utilising the moment as a fundraising opportunity, added: “As the 2022 cycle heats up, I need your support more than ever. Everyday is a full-scale attack on me! Chip in now!”

Seeing #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trend at number one just proves what I’ve been saying all week.



The Left hates women & I’m their top target.



As the 2022 cycle heats up, I need your support more than ever. Everyday is a full-scale attack on me! Chip in now!https://t.co/AzCr1EXv8S — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 21, 2021

In another reply, Ms Boebert said: “Democrats think hashtags like #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb bother me? Last time these haters had me trending you stepped up & donated $40k.”

She added: “Let’s show them every time they try to take us down, we only get stronger!”

The freshmen congresswoman has been embroiled in a number of controversies during her limited time in office and faced calls to resign after the Capitol insurrection after she tweeted about the locations of lawmakers.

The representative, who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, built her notorious political career on gun worship and ultraconservative railing against Democrats, who she claims “hate our country”.

In the last month alone, Ms Boebert faced backlash for calling The Equality Act a “supremacy of gays”, comparing Mr Biden’s dogs to illegal immigrants, and sharing a QAnon conspiracy claiming that the GOP will retake Congress following a supposed wave of Democratic resignations and arrests.