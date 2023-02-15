Lauren Boebert Tried To Throw Shade At Rachel Maddow And Got A Stark Reminder

A tweet from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) criticizing the Biden White House got flipped back on her late Tuesday.

“Most of the Biden Regime learned about governing from watching (MSNBC anchor) Rachel Maddow and it really shows,” wrote the far-right congresswoman.

Most of the Biden Regime learned about governing from watching Rachel Maddow and it really shows. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 15, 2023

Critics reminded Boebert how Donald Trump’s administration, of which she was a huge fan, was at times almost in lockstep with Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Indeed, at one point Hannity even campaigned with Trump on stage.

The mocking of Boebert’s post came as her Democratic rival Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost to the lawmaker in the 2022 midterm election, announced he would run against her again in 2024.

Trump and you learned how to govern from watching Fox News. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) February 15, 2023

In a world of Lauren Boeberts, be a Rachel Maddow. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 15, 2023

Agreed! Dr. Maddow is brilliant. — Christa Lyneis (@ChristaLyneis) February 15, 2023

Just like the Trump regime learned governing from watching Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. But please do go on. — India Jenkins (@IndiaJenkins1) February 15, 2023

Most of what Lauren Boebert learned about life lessons and behavior is from watching Jerry Springer on a loop and it really shows. — Gentle_7 (@Gentle_7s) February 15, 2023

Just like you learning from watching Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and that really shows. — Ithiaca@gmail.com (@MJSimmons) February 15, 2023

Most of the Trump Regime learned about governing from watching The Three Stooges and it really shows. https://t.co/2AAaAm2ToA — 𝒦𝒶𝓉𝒽ℯ𝓇𝓎𝓃ℯ ℋℯ𝓁ℯ𝓃𝒹𝒶𝓁ℯ 🇺🇦 (@Kat_Helendale) February 15, 2023

And you learned to govern by watching...what exactly? Jersey Shore? — TheHandsomeRandall (@HandsomeRandall) February 15, 2023

How so? Data? facts? — Sandra ☮️🇺🇦❤️🤍💙#46 (@Sandra4Truth) February 15, 2023

