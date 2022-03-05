Lauren Boebert’s Trump Social Media Announcement Greeted With 1 Mocking Word

Twitter users mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) announcement of her arrival on former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform with one sentiment, “goodbye!”

“Finally we can speak freely without having to worry about annoying some liberal activist high on power and soy milk,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker tweeted Friday. She urged followers to find her on Truth Social or sign up to the service “ASAP!”

I’m officially on TRUTH Social!



Finally we can speak freely without having to worry about annoying some liberal activist high on power and soy milk.



If you’re over there, follow my account. If not, get over there ASAP! pic.twitter.com/QcPbtN5fn0 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 4, 2022

Some critics said “good riddance” to the controversial Trump-adoring congresswoman, expressing hope she’d now post solely on the new platform and not on Twitter. Others noted how the terms and conditions for Truth Social don’t exactly allow for as much free speech as MAGA Republicans may have hoped for.

Byeeee! — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 4, 2022

Thank God! Bub-bye...... — ScubaCuda (@scubacuda999) March 4, 2022

Cool. Now stay there — Brett's❤️Taint❤️Revenge (@CreampieOrDie) March 4, 2022

You’re deleting your twitter account then? — 𝒫𝓊𝓇𝓁 🌊🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@freshwaterpurl) March 4, 2022

Please stay there.



Thanks. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) March 4, 2022

BYEEEEEEE! — JIMBO FROM COLUMBIA CITY (or so I say) (@T_Bone1972) March 4, 2022

Good riddance 👍👍👍 make Twitter great again!!! — fmt (@fmt20) March 4, 2022

Yes. Get over there and stay there with the rest of your ilk. — cathy r L.🇺🇸 (@leadahorse2) March 4, 2022

Out of touch. It’s oat milk these days babe. — Dana Sargent (@LunaBlume) March 5, 2022

This just HAS to be the best parody account on Twitter. I tip my cap to you! — kentropic (@KenMoir) March 4, 2022

Yay! You go there and I’ll stay here. — Rebecca Easley (@Beasley1966) March 4, 2022

Please grab MTG on the way out. — MichMac🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jellibeans123) March 4, 2022

Have fun. See ya later. By the way, soy milk is so yesterday. You should check out the oat milk. — Christine Schrader 🇺🇦 I Stand with Ukraine🇺🇦 (@misschrisbunny) March 4, 2022

Yet you announced it on Twitter 🤪 — David Coupland (@la_couper) March 4, 2022

People have already been banned because Truth Social has harsher content rules than Twitter. You should have read the TOS. When they are hacked and your phone number is released - enjoy! pic.twitter.com/tA6hRcodPh — Klein Blue Girl (@kleinbluegirl) March 4, 2022

