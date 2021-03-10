Lauren Boebert under fire after releasing Pelosi attack ad with gunshot sound effect

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert has come under fire for an attack advert against Nancy Pelosi – with shooting sound effects included.

The advert, released by the Colorado congresswoman on Tuesday, immediately drew criticism for featuring shooting sound effects at the end.

It calls on Ms Pelosi, the speaker of the House, to “tear down” the security fence that currently circles the US Capitol Building.

It has been there since supporters of former president Donald Trump besieged the complex on 6 January, threatening the lives of Ms Pelosi and other Democratic members of Congress.

“What exactly are you trying to convey? The deadly insurrection was only two months ago”, wrote a Twitter user. “Why do you want to remove the perimeter around the Capitol so soon?”

Another user asked: “Why is there a sound gunshot at the end of your video? Was that a threat to Speaker Pelosi?”

Five people, including an officer from the Capitol Police Department, were among those who were killed during the 6 January attack – which was carried out by Trump supporters wanting to stop Congress voting to certify the 2020 election results.

Ms Boebert, who supported Mr Trump’s false claims of election fraud, rejected Joe Biden’s election win when Congress returned in the hours following the riot, leading to the resignation of a member of her own staff.

The congresswoman, who is pro-gun, went on to say in Tuesday’s attack ad that Democrats wanted to “protect themselves” but not the country with the security fence – which she compared to the southern border wall built by Mr Trump, and opposed by Democrats.

“It’s time to cut the crap and remember, this is the people’s house,” says Ms Boebert in the video, which ends with her saying “Madam Speaker, tear down this wall!” before a shooting sound effect.

