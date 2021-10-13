Lauren Boebert uses mass killing in Norway to argue against gun restrictions in US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Vallejo
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert used a mass killing by bow and arrow in Norway to argue against gun control in the United States.

Hours after at least five people were killed and two were injured in the attack, the second amendment advocate said it showed gun control laws would not prevent mass killings.

"A man in Norway just killed a bunch of people with a bow and arrow. Norway has some of the strictest gun laws around, yet mass killings still occur," she said in a tweet.

"Liberals need to understand it is not the gun - it is the criminal who commits the act!”

Outgoing prime minister Erna Solberg noted in a press conference that mass killings in Norway were rare.

It has been more than a decade since extremist Anders Behring Breivik set a bomb off in Oslo’s government district before going on a shooting massacre at the summer camp of the country’s Labor Party’s youth organization on Utoya island.

He killed 77 people and shocked the country. Ms Solberg said the bow and arrow killing shortly after 6pm local time also shocked the country.

She said it was too early to identify a clear motive for the “gruesome” attack, and that police were working to determine if it was an act of terrorism.

The killing happened in Kongsberg, about 50 miles southwest of the country’s capital, Oslo. The suspect has been transported to a police station in Drammen, about 40 miles east of the attack in Kongsberg, but had not yet been questioned.

He was arrested after a "confrontation" with police about 30 minutes after the attack began. He is believed to have acted alone.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Police Chief Oeying Aas said, according to the Associated Press.

Police said one of the two injured in the Norway attack was an off-duty police officer inside the shop where the attack took place. The two survivors of the attack were taken to a hospital and remain in intensive care undergoing treatment.

Shortly before Ms Boebert commented on the Norway attack, she was fending off the hashtag #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb as an astroturfed political attack. It trended throughout the night.

Read More

Trump says Republicans won’t vote unless his bogus fraud claims are ‘solved’

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

Trump rages against ‘election fraud’ after Georgia judge dismisses 2020 lawsuit

Biden tries to pin supply chain chaos on Trump as he scrambles to fix bottleneck

Jan. 6 committee subpoena targets begin turning over docs

Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on milk cartoon

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intruder Fatally Shot In Poolesville Home Had Been Staying In The Basement, Police Say

    A man who was shot and killed for allegedly intruding in a Poolesville home Monday had already been sleeping in the basement of the home, Montgomery County Police said Tuesday.

  • Police in Norway say man armed with bow and arrows killed 5 people

    Police in Norway say man armed with bow and arrows killed 5 people

  • ‘Like a Dog, Like Trash’: Paraplegic Man Files Complaint After Bodycam Video Shows Ohio Police Drag Him Out of Vehicle, Pulling His Hair

    An investigation has been launched into the arrest of a Black Ohio man after police bodycam footage showed officers dragging the parapelgic individual out of […]

  • This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

    In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while

  • Norway attack: Five dead and more injured by man with bow and arrows in Kongsberg

    Officers said a suspect had been detained following the incident in Kongsberg on Wednesday and that a probe was underway to establish whether the attack amounted to an act of terrorism. “The man used a bow and arrow ... for some of the attacks,” police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters on Wednesday. “The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone,” police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters, adding: “It's natural to consider whether this was an act of terror.”

  • Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

    Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais. “Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community and opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms,” campaign spokesperson Mallory Blount said.

  • WHO Advisory Group Will Study Pandemic's Origins

    The World Health Organization on Wednesday named 26 scientists to a new advisory group charged with studying the origins of the coronavirus, opening another chapter of the fraught search for how the pandemic began. The group, chosen from more than 700 applicants, includes scientists from 26 countries, a reflection of the WHO’s effort to amass widespread international support for the work. Among them are an American researcher — Dr. Inger Damon, a veteran of the country’s Ebola response who direc

  • Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

    Federal judges heard arguments Wednesday about whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand the paperwork setting up his planned execution next week, with a defense lawyer arguing the man's cognitive deficiencies warranted disability assistance. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal by Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of a woman's 1991 kidnap and killing. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 in the death of Sharma Ruth Johnson, 22.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Mayor on bow and arrow attack in Norway

    Several people were killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo, police said Wednesday. They said the suspected attacker was arrested. (Oct. 13)

  • IRS sends a letter to some asking for stimulus money back

    Millions of “math error” notices cause confusion for taxpayers

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • Los Gatos Mom Accused Of Partying With Young Teens, Sex, Booze

    A Los Gatos mom is accused of throwing wild parties for teens where alcohol and underage sex were rampant. Maria Cid Medina tells us she bullied and coerced the youngsters and reveals deadly incidents caught on video.

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Meet Jeff McConney, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's right-hand man who has been quietly testifying in the Manhattan DA's criminal inquiry

    McConney, the Trump Organization's controller, is Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.