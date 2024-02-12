Lauren Boebert's 'Complete Gaslighting' Claim Gets Thrown Right Back At Her

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) attacked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for “complete gaslighting” after he defended President Joe Biden during an interview over the weekend ― an accusation critics quickly turned against her.

Mayorkas, who was the subject of a failed Republican impeachment attempt on the House floor last week, went on the offensive for his boss after special counsel Robert Hur called Biden an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Mayorkas called those claims “gratuitous, unnecessary and inaccurate.”

“The most difficult part about a meeting with President Biden is preparing for it, because he is sharp, intensely probing, and detail-oriented, and focused,” he said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Boebert retweeted the clip and compared Mayorkas to infamous Iraqi propagandist Muhammad Saeed Al-Sahhaf, aka “Baghdad Bob.”

“Even Baghdad Bob was a bit more subtle than this,” she wrote on X. “Complete gaslighting.”

Boebert, who last year was kicked out of a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical for being disruptive and inappropriate, holds what had been widely considered a “safe” Republican House seat, but barely won reelection in 2022 and since switched districts in an effort to duck a rematch with Adam Frisch.

However, she recently came in fifth in a straw poll of her new district.

Boebert’s critics couldn’t help but point out the irony of the “gaslighting” claim given her embrace of conspiracytheories and total fealty to Donald Trump.:

