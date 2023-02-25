Lauren Boebert's Gun-Themed Restaurant Shooters Is Replaced By Mexican Eatery

The venue once occupied by extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) gun-themed restaurant, Shooters, is being turned into a Mexican eatery.

Tapatios has taken over the spot in Rifle, Colorado, that housed Boebert’s business —known for its pistol-packing servers — until July 2022 when the building’s owners decided not to renew the lease, reported the Denver Post.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Shooters restaurant shuttered in 2022.

It’s unclear exactly when the new restaurant will open, per the Glenwood Post Independent.

Boebert’s business offered dishes called the “M16 Burrito,” the “Six Shooter” and “Bump Stock.” When it shuttered, the lawmaker claimed there was no “political motivation” to the landlord’s decision.

The change of direction drew attention on social media, though, given Boebert’s fierce support of stricter border policies on the U.S.-Mexico border and former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Most recently, gun-loving Boebert has backed a bill for the AR-15 assault rifle to be officially named the “national gun of the United States,” a move that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed with a blistering response.

