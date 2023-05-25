Lauren Boebert's son called 911 in tears to report his father was 'throwing' him around the house. Then she took the phone.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In December, Lauren Boebert's teen son called 911 to report his dad was "throwing me" in the house.

The teen sobbed throughout the two-minute call, saying he didn't understand why his dad was mad.

The boy called back soon after, denying it happened, with Boebert jumping on to say he was safe.

Rep. Lauren Boebert's son called 911 in December to report that his father, Jayson Boebert, had gotten physical with him and was "throwing" him around the house and that he didn't know why.

Minutes after the call ended — while Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputies were on their way to their home — the teen called again to take the accusations back, with Lauren Boebert jumping on the phone to say her son "doesn't need help."

Jayson Boebert denied to the deputies — and to Insider — that he had gotten physical with the teen.

"The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me," Lauren Boebert told Insider on Thursday. "We've had some tough times and heartache. I've taken action to ensure there are better days ahead for all of us."

Last month, Boebert, a two-term Colorado Republican who has garnered a national reputation as a far-right representative, filed for divorce. She cited "irreconcilable differences."

An affidavit says when Jayson Boebert was served with the petition, he became "extremely angry."

"He started yelling and using profanities," the server wrote of what transpired.

Lauren Boebert denied that her husband reacted this way, calling it a "complete lie."

Still, the congresswoman is suing for parental-decision-making power and child support for their four sons. In a statement on the divorce, Boebert said she would not "discuss this matter any further in public" in deference to their kids.

In the December 11 emergency call, which came about four months before the divorce filing, Boebert's son told the dispatcher his mother had been living in a farmhouse at an attached property because the family was having "problems."

In the 6:46 p.m. call, obtained by Insider, the teen was sobbing, gasping for air, and had trouble speaking while saying his dad was "throwing me around."

The dispatcher asked the teen whether Jayson Boebert was physical with him.

"Yes, he was throwing me across," he said, breathing heavily.

"He called me a psycho, when he's the — " he added, trailing off.

The dispatcher told the teen she was going to have an officer come help and he didn't have to worry. She also asked whether there were weapons in the house.

"I mean, there are weapons in the house, yeah, but I don't think he'd use them on me," the son responded, still crying. "He just does this to me so much."

He added: "I'm in the driveway, but my mom's staying down at the farmhouse because there's problems with them. I'm going down there where he can't get to me."

Less than five minutes after the call ended, the teen called police again.

In the background, a woman can be heard yelling.

"All I wanted to say was is me and my dad were starting to yell. He didn't really get physical with me," the teen started to tell the same dispatcher before Boebert took the phone, cutting him off.

"Hi, I'm the mom," she said.

"OK. There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them. I'm down at our second location with [our son] getting ready for an event," she said.

"Just to let you know, I have him," she told the dispatcher. "His dad's at the house."

The dispatcher said she was sending officers to talk to the teen and his dad to see whether he needed help.

"He doesn't need help," she said. "But yeah, they can come here."

In a police log from the incident, an officer reported that Jayson Boebert said he got into a verbal argument with his son and told him to go to the farmhouse to be with Boebert.

He said he didn't hurt him but "maybe the door touched his butt on the way out," according to the log.

The boy, too, told the officer "he started yelling at his dad first and his dad wasn't physical."

The teen "said he wasn't sure why he said that his dad hurt him, but he was upset," the log said.

The officer said there were no physical marks on the teen, he and Boebert were cooperative, and there was no crime committed.

Jayson Boebert said he didn't hurt his son, and all teenage boys 'test the bull'

Jayson Boebert told Insider Thursday that "nothing physical" happened on December 11. He said that he and his son had gotten into an argument and he insisted the teen go down to the farmhouse — about a 400-yard walk from the main house — to cool off. Jayson Boebert said his son wasn't happy about it, but that he needed time to cool off.

"He overreacted. We're back to being a family," Jayson Boebert, who works in the oil industry, told Insider, adding how uncomfortable he is with his family being in the spotlight. "All I do is work and come home and try to raise everyone."

Jayson Boebert told Insider he disciplines all four sons by making them run laps and do push-ups — not by hitting them.

Each one of the sons had gone through a phase, when they were between 14 and 16, where they didn't always get along with their dad.

Jayson Boebert said before his wife entered politics, the family spent a lot of time together when he was off from work, doing recreational activities. Now that Boebert is "serving the country" he spends a lot of time alone with the boys.

"Every teenage boy is going to want to test the bull," he said. "We've gotten over it."

On the day of the 911 calls from her Colorado home, Boebert Tweeted four times.

First, she made a joke about pronouns.

In two more — including one where she appeared in video — about her reelection.

"When you speak the name of Jesus, you aren't just saying a name," she said in the fourth. "You are declaring what you know about the authority and splendor of His name!"

The next day, she Tweeted again: "Conservatives, we need to be on OFFENSE not DEFENSE.," before firing off two more about immigration.

The Dec. 11 incident wasn't the first time the Garfield County Sheriff's Department was called to the Boebert house.

In August 2022, a neighbor called 911 on Jayson Boebert after the neighbor accused Jayson Boebert of threatening him and running over his mailbox. The man told the dispatcher that Jayson Boebert was looking to fight "everyone in the neighborhood" after a neighbor asked Boebert's son to stop speeding down the street in a dune buggy.

Deputies responded to the Boebert house again — most recently — on January 2, 2023 for a welfare check.

The log of the sheriff's office response was short, and didn't say who called for them to go to the house.

"Spoke with male at residence who came to the door when I knocked, stated "we're good," asked if he was sure he stated that he was," the log said.

