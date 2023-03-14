Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was mocked for projection following her latest attempted Twitter troll of President Joe Biden.

“Biden is more than halfway done with his term and he’s STILL blaming Trump, and some people STILL believe him,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing congresswoman wrote on Monday, appearing to ignore how former President Donald Trump relentlessly attacked his predecessor, Barack Obama, throughout his time in the White House.

“Personal responsibility is something the Left really has no concept of,” added Boebert.

Biden is more than halfway done with his term and he's STILL blaming Trump, and some people STILL believe him.



Personal responsibility is something the Left really has no concept of. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 13, 2023

It was the “personal responsibility” dig that set critics off:

A Republican talking about personal responsibility pic.twitter.com/O56hoN1S3g — John (@rustle_john) March 13, 2023

Right, because Donald Trump always takes personal responsibility for stuff? He just blamed Mike Pence for the Jan 6 riots. Maybe try something else. — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) March 13, 2023

Projection is strong with this one! — Casey Angelica Oliver (@CASEYOL25394781) March 13, 2023

Pot meet kettle — Charles Billi (@Charles_Billi) March 14, 2023

Related...