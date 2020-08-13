Lauren Conrad launches eco-friendly beauty collection

Lauren Conrad has come a long way since her "Laguna Beach" days, and now she has launched a beauty collection.

On Wednesday, the multifaceted entrepreneur announced her new Lauren Conrad Beauty line in an Instagram post.

"This collection has been years in the making, and now I can finally share it with everyone," Conrad captioned in a headshot of herself.

"I'm thrilled to finally share Lauren Conrad Beauty," she said in a statement. "We've been working for years to create a line that's clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, and vegan — and all available at accessible price points without sacrificing quality."

"I couldn’t be prouder of the results, like our tree-free cartons, our gorgeous lipsticks, which come in a new, fully recyclable lipstick tube, and our long-lasting liquid eyeliner. My hope is that Lauren Conrad Beauty helps you celebrate your own natural beauty and brings joy to your beauty routine," the statement continued.

The PETA-approved product lineup includes five makeup essentials: eyeliner, lipstick, lip gloss, lip and cheek tint, and highlighter, with prices ranging from $18 to 26.

PHOTO: Lauren Conrad has launched an eco-friendly beauty brand. (Lauren Conrad Beauty)

Sustainability is a focus for Conrad's brand. Instead of using excessive packaging, the line incorporates certified tree-free cartons made entirely of sugar cane remnants which are then transformed into paper.

One standout from the collection is The Lipstick. It comes in four shades (Shell, Dahlia, Poppy and Juneberry) which can be worn daily or for a night out. The lipstick casing is recyclable without need of removing the actual lipstick.

The Lip & Cheek Tint is a 2-in-1 product applied using one's fingertips and leaving the eyes and checks illuminated.

This isn't Conrad's first foray into launching a lifestyle business. Prior to Lauren Conrad Beauty, she had a lifestyle website and her LC Lauren Conrad at Kohls brand.

This year, she also expanded her business with the launch of Little Co. by Lauren Conrad -- a unique line of baby and toddler clothing.

Lauren Conrad launches eco-friendly beauty collection originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com