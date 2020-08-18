Lauren Hashian releases new song for husband Dwayne Johnson on their 1st wedding anniversary

Lauren Hashian released a song on Tuesday to mark her first wedding anniversary with Dwayne Johnson.

The singer first shared the track, "Step Into a Love Like This," which she describes as "the most personal and rewarding song" she's ever written, privately on her wedding day on Aug. 18, 2019.

"One year ago today on our wedding day August 18, 2019, I was able to share this song with my man I now call my husband in front of our little girls and our family & friends," she wrote in an Instagram post introducing the song. "It was an honor and a gift to reflect on our life and love then and I truly can’t believe the things that we’ve been able to share in our lifetime."

The singer wrote and recorded the track two weeks before marrying Johnson. In her post celebrating the song's release, Hashian also shared a warm anniversary message for her partner.

"Today I want to say Happy Anniversary to you my love :), with a heart FULL of absolute gratitude @therock and a soul full of love. One year down baby and 52 more to go!" she wrote.

The Mike Zombie-produced track was written by Hashian and artists Naz Tokio, Mike Zombie, and James Kang. It was mixed by Erik Madrid.

Some of the song's lyrics include: "Created two beautiful girls/ Look at our beautiful world/ You are the mate to my soul/ Never felt safer before/ Never felt love without fear/ You made that all disappear."

Johnson also shared a video featuring moments from their stunning Hawaii wedding ceremony with his thoughts on the meaningful song about their relationship.

"From the moment I heard the song’s opening line, of '...every angel in heaven is singing for us today...' as tribute to our loved ones who’ve passed away and no longer with us - I got very emotional," he described. "As I still get emotional today when I hear those words and watch this wedding footage."

"Lauren is a gifted and soulful songwriter who wrote every single word of this song (and her vows) to reflect our life and blessings on our wedding day," he added. "I’m not a writer, so all I can do is speak from my heart and gut — and other than my three daughters being born — this is the greatest gift I’ve ever received."

Hashian and Johnson have two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2. Johnson also has a daughter, Simone, 19, from a previous relationship.

