Lauren Pikor laid to rest after Oak Forest stabbing and SWAT standoff rocks community

Lauren Pikor was remembered Wednesday by family as a “natural born leader,” a passionate mother and a dedicated citizen who was relentless in achieving her career goals.

“She was perfect in every way and I wanted to be just like her,” Lauren’s twin sister, Christina Pikor, said during a funeral Mass at St. Damian Church in Oak Forest. “Together we were unstoppable. … Lauren was always the best at everything she did.”

Christina is three minutes Lauren’s junior. She told story after story about how Pikor excelled in sports and was a role model as a sister and a mother. Christina described her sister’s dream of starting a storage business and how she planned to donate items left behind in the units to single mothers.

Pikor’s life was cut short Friday at age 30 in a stabbing death at her Oak Forest home.

Police responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night found Pikor’s body punctured with stab wounds outside her home and began an investigation that resulted in 36-year-old Chad Oster being charged with first-degree murder. Oster has been described as Pikor’s ex-boyfriend and had been charged with domestic violence against her in 2021, when they were together.

The criminal disposition sheet recounted a devastating scene that included Pikor’s 8-year-old daughter witnessing the events.

Oster and Pikor got into an argument, the report says. Oster choked Lauren and pushed her down some stairs before grabbing a knife, court records state. Oak Forest police Chief Jason Reid said there were a number of pieces of evidence found that allowed law enforcement to focus on Oster as a suspect. Text messages later confirmed Oster had been at Lauren’s home, Reid said.

Saturday, as police were working to execute a search of Oster’s Tinley Park home, he barricaded himself with a rifle, according to law enforcement familiar with the standoff and confirmed by Reid.

Tinley Park, Oak Forest and other law enforcement and SWAT teams descended on the area. For the next several hours, agents negotiated Oster’s transfer into custody, barking orders and over bull horns that could be heard by residents in nearby homes and an adjacent strip mall.

Story continues

“‘We don’t want anybody to get hurt, come out slowly,’ that kind of thing, over and over,” Nikki Kman said she heard around noon Saturday, while she worked a shift at a restaurant in the mall. “A customer went outside to answer a phone call and came back in and said he was having trouble breathing. When we looked out the front window you could see a cloud of smoke.”

Tinley Park police confirmed with Kman they had deployed tear gas and advised her restaurant to close for the afternoon.

Wednesday’s funeral moved the crowd of more than 200 friends, family and strangers to tears, as people remembered Pikor’s life. The family set up a GoFundMe for Pikor’s daughter, which was just a few hundred dollars short of reaching its $50,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Lauren had a gravitational pull that kept her loved ones together and brought joy and fun to all of our lives,” Christina Pikor said, fighting back tears. “She seemed to see the world through rose colored glasses; not because she was naive but because she believed in the goodness of all of us.”

hsanders@chicagotribune.com