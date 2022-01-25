Lauren Smith-Fields' death ruled an accident, with drugs including fentanyl and alcohol to blame

Associated Press

Adam and Kayla Montgomery, together with two children of their own and Adam's daughter, Harmony Montgomery, age 5 at the time, were evicted from a Manchester home on Nov. 27, 2019, the office said in a news release. “Multiple individuals have reported seeing Harmony with Adam and Kayla in the following days; however, by approximately December 6–10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them," the office said. “This information leads police to believe that it was sometime during this window of approximately November 28–December 10, 2019, that Harmony Montgomery disappeared," it said.