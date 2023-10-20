Lauren Takores: On the Bright Side: Students learn about apple cider pressing in Oneonta

Oct. 20—It's not every day that school children get to interact with an American folklore legend — or at least an actor portraying one.

The city of Oneonta with the Swart-Wilcox House held an apple cider pressing event with about 60 fourth and fifth grade Riverside Elementary School students Thursday, Oct. 19.

The educational field trip celebrated the heritage apple orchard recreated on Swart-Wilcox property in the spring using grant funding provided by state Department of Environmental Conservation.

On Thursday, groups of students rotated among four activity stations at the historic home across the street from their school, including watching a demonstration of a cider press by actors portraying house resident Anna Swart, John Chapman — better known by the moniker Johnny Appleseed — and his mother Lucy Chapman.

Ann Schulz played Anna Swart, Jack Ewen played Johnny Appleseed and Kathleen Carey played Lucy Chapman.

The other activities included visiting the house and hearing its history from Helen Rees and Frances Bliven — two of the home's restorers — playing cornhole toss and having a snack of pretzels and cider.

The Swart-Wilcox House — built in 1807 by Lawrence Swart and purchased by Henry Wilcox in 1867 — was purchased by the city in 1972. A group of four teachers undertook the task of restoring the structure in 1988, and in 2004 the state Education Department granted the house a charter as a house museum.

Apples have an interesting history on the property.

Rees said that Henry Wilcox maintain an apple orchard planted by Lawrence Swart. When immigrant workers moved to Oneonta, drawn by the growing railroad industry, and began to populate the Sixth Ward, Wilcox opened up his orchards to the immigrant families.

Each family was assigned a tree. Wilcox would maintain the trees, but it was up to the families to pick their own apples.

Rees said there's evidence that crops could have been stored in the basement of the house, which has several wooden stalls.

"We think, from [Wilcox's] diaries, a record of his hired man down in the basement going through the potatoes," she said. "Another time he was going through the apples. So we think he put potatoes, apples, squash, pumpkins, things from his garden there."

There are also short, squat apple tree ladders hung on a couple of the stalls, complete with several nail holes in the top indicating they were nailed right into the tree during picking time.

The DEC Division of Lands and Forests Urban and Community Forestry program awarded a $40,016 grant for the city of Oneonta's Planting Trees after Ash Loss Program.

The city used the funds to purchase and plant 12 heritage apple trees at the Swart-Wilcox House site and about 45 street trees in River Street neighborhoods.

Sarah Plymell, community development assistant for the city, said Thursday the grant has requirements for education and community outreach about the benefits of urban forests.

"We had an event this spring for the planting of the orchard," she said, "and then we thought it would be nice to sort of tie it all together and have a fall apple cider pressing event."