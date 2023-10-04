Laurence Fox arrested for conspiring to tear down Ulez cameras

Laurence Fox was arrested on a conspiracy charge and his home raided yesterday

Laurence Fox was arrested yesterday for conspiring to damage Ulez cameras and encouraging others to tear them down.

A video shared yesterday morning by the Reclaim Party, of which Fox is leader, showed five police officers at the disgraced former actor’s London home.

Addressing the camera Fox, 45, said: “Look how many coppers there are in my house. Look at them coming to steal everything and take it out of my house.”

Appearing to smoke a cigar, he added: “That, ladies and gentleman, is the country that we live in.”

In another clip shared during the search, Fox claimed the Ulez cameras were “bringing in a surveillance state”.

“So have a lovely day, I’m going to spend my day in the clink, innit,” he added.

Hours later, Fox’s employer GB News announced it was sacking him – after suspending the presenter last week for misogynistic comments made about Ava Evans, the political journalist.

Five officers to make arrest ‘over the top’

Fox’s arrest follows widespread vandalism against Ulez cameras after Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, expanded the controversial Ultra Low Emission Zone across all London boroughs in August.

Blade Runners, a secretive group of anti-Ulez activists, target cameras that enforce the £12.50-a-day charge enforced on some vehicles. They take their name from the dystopian 1982 science fiction film, in which the eponymous Blade Runners were tasked with hunting down and killing fugitive human replicants.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, said sending five officers to Fox’s address was “completely over the top”.

While he also opposes the Ulez scheme, Mr Farage accepted the Met’s decision to arrest Fox.

He said: “It was completely over the top having five police officers go to his house, but I was told as an MEP that lawmakers must not be lawbreakers.

“While Laurence isn’t an elected politician, he does lead a political party and you can’t encourage or be an accessory to crime.”

Statistics published by the Metropolitan Police show 795 crimes relating to Ulez cameras were recorded in the six months up to the end of September. Of these, 595 were reports of damage while the remaining 200 were stolen.

Last month a 52-year old man was arrested in Bexley on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been bailed until December 19 pending further enquiries.

Previously a successful actor, Fox played Sergeant James Hathaway in detective drama Lewis. However, he is now better known for his political views.

Fox has two-children with his ex-wife, actress and singer Billie Piper.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.”

Yesterday a statement shared by Reclaim Party on Twitter, now known as X, read: “This morning Laurence Fox was arrested at his home in London and has been taken to a Police Station.

“No further updates will be provided until more information is available.”

