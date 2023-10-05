Laurence Fox claims police took sons’ iPads in raid on home over Ulez camera arrest

Laurence Fox found out he had been sacked from GB News while in police custody - Jamie Lorriman

The controversial political activist Laurence Fox has claimed that police officers have seized his children’s iPads after he was arrested for conspiring to damage Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) cameras.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police raided Fox’s home in Stockwell, south London, over his comments on London’s clean air zone cameras.

Fox, the leader of the Reclaim Party, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging others to tear them down on the same day that GB News announced it was sacking him following his outburst about a female journalist last week.

The 45-year-old was later released and on Thursday morning said he “had a lot to say” and that six officers had come “barreling” into his house, seizing electronic devices including his sons’ iPads.

“Hello. I’m back,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Had to get a new phone as the 6 police who were sent barreling into my house yesterday have taken ever electronic device, including my boys iPads.

“I have a lot to say about the last few days. Speak in a bit. Never give in.”

The former actor revealed he was being arrested on Wednesday morning when he shared a video showing five police officers at his London home.

Addressing the camera, Fox, 45, said: “Look how many coppers there are in my house. Look at them coming to steal everything and take it out of my house.”

Appearing to smoke a cigar, he added: “That, ladies and gentleman, is the country that we live in.” In another clip shared during the search, Fox claimed the Ulez cameras were “bringing in a surveillance state”.

“So have a lovely day, I’m going to spend my day in the clink, innit,” he added.

Fox’s arrest follows widespread acts of vandalism against Ulez cameras after Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, expanded the low emission areas across all London boroughs in August.

Blade Runners, a secretive group of anti-Ulez activists, target cameras that enforce the £12.50-a-day charge on certain vehicles.

They take their name from the dystopian 1982 science fiction film, in which the eponymous Blade Runners were tasked with hunting down and killing fugitive human replicants.

Speaking to the Telegraph on Fox’s arrest, Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, said: “It was completely over the top having five police officers go to his house, but I was told as an MEP that lawmakers must not be lawbreakers. While Laurence isn’t an elected politician, he does lead a political party and you can’t encourage or be an accessory to crime.”

Statistics released by the Metropolitan Police show 795 crimes relating to Ulez cameras were recorded in the six months to the end of September. Of these, 595 were reports of damage, while the remaining 200 were stolen.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman previously said: “Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.”

Misogynistic outburst cost Fox his GB News job

Hours after the arrest was filmed, GB News, Fox’s employer, announced it was sacking him, after suspending the presenter last week for misogynistic comments made on air about journalist Ava Evans.

Fox was appearing on the Dan Wootton Tonight programme when he launched into a series of personal remarks about the journalist, 29, who works for the PoliticsJoe website. Fox said: “Who would want to shag that?”

Some 8,846 complaints were made to media watchdog Ofcom about his outburst, and Fox and Wootton, who have both since apologised, were suspended by GB News.

Calvin Robinson, who hosts a religious current affairs programme on the channel, was also suspended after sharing support for Wootton online.

On Wednesday, GB News said in a statement: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.

“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson. The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”

Since the broadcast, MailOnline has terminated its contract with Wootton, who was a columnist for the site.

Angelos Frangopoulos, the GB News boss, previously said he was “appalled” by the remarks, adding that they were not in keeping with the values of the channel.

Transport for London has been forced to switch off one of its Ulez cameras after 927 drivers were wrongly charged.

It had been incorrectly positioned and wrongly charged the vehicles. TfL said it had turned off the camera in Harrow, north London. All 927 individual fines have since been refunded.

