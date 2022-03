The Hill

Former President Trump said he was not interested in becoming the Speaker if Republicans retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections."No, I think that it's not something I wanted. A lot of people bring it up. It's brought up all the time. No, it's not something I want to do. I want to look at what's happening, and then we're going to be doing something else. No, it's not something I would be interested in," Trump said during an interview with...