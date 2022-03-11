Laurens County daycare owner arrested by GBI, charged with child abuse

A Laurens County daycare owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with multiple felonies, including child abuse.

Sharon Mills, 49, Rockledge, owns the Roseland Child Care Center at 703 Central Drive in East Dublin. She was arrested by the GBI last week and booked into the Laurens County jail.

Mills was charged with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of influencing a witness and one count of giving false statements/writings . Mills was arrested on March 4 and booked into the Laurens County jail.

According to reports, on March 2, East Dublin Police Department Chief Bill Luecke requested GBI assistance with an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the Roseland Child Care Center.

This request from Luecke came after a report was made by a mother of a child who reportedly had visible injuries after being at the center.

An investigation is underway. The East Dublin Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.