Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.40

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.40 per share on the 1st of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.8%, which is around the industry average.

Laurentian Bank of Canada's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Laurentian Bank of Canada was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was CA$1.56, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.60. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Laurentian Bank of Canada has only grown its earnings per share at 4.0% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Laurentian Bank of Canada could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, we think Laurentian Bank of Canada is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Laurentian Bank of Canada that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

