Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.40

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.40 per share on the 1st of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Laurentian Bank of Canada's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Laurentian Bank of Canada was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.56 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.60. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Laurentian Bank of Canada May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.0% per year. If Laurentian Bank of Canada is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Laurentian Bank of Canada's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Laurentian Bank of Canada has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Laurentian Bank of Canada that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

