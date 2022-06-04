Laurentian Bank of Canada's (TSE:LB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of August to CA$0.45. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 4.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 117% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.68 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.76. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 20% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Story continues

We're Not Big Fans Of Laurentian Bank of Canada's Dividend

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Laurentian Bank of Canada that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Laurentian Bank of Canada not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.