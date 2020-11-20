Laurentian Bank Financial Group to announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on December 4

Banque Laurentienne du Canada
·1 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results on Friday, December 4. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and presentation slides will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Conference call

Date:

Friday, December 4, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. (ET)

Call-in number:

1 800-263-0877

Access code:

9823383

Live webcast:

https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section

(listen only mode)

Playback

Availability:

From 1:00 p.m. (ET) on December 4, 2020, until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on January 3, 2021

Playback link:

Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.3 billion in balance sheet assets and $28.4 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Fabrice Tremblay
fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca
Office: 514 284-4500, ext. 40020
Cell: 438 989-6070


