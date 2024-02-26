Lauria and Ashley's Law passes in Oklahoma House

Feb. 26—MIAMI, Okla. — A bill known as Lauria and Ashley's Law passed in the Oklahoma House last week and now goes to the Oklahoma Senate.

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, is behind the legislation.

It adds accessory to murder in the first or second degree to the list of crimes currently requiring offenders to serve at least 85% of their sentences before being deemed eligible for parole. It also would keep those convicted of the crime from receiving any credits that reduce their prison time.

The bill was filed in response to the release of Ronnie Busick a year ago. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder in the 1999 slayings of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman and was sentenced to 10 years.

Busick, who spent a total of five years in jail and prison for his role in the crime, benefited from a state corrections policy granting 90 days' credit for every 30 days served with good behavior.

The bill has the support of the state's District Attorneys Council, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the state attorney general's office and the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association.

Other suspects in the case, Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington, died without ever being charged.