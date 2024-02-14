Lauryn Goodman 'in talks for reality TV show with other Premier League mistresses' amid Kyle Walker scandal

Lauryn Goodman (right) is said to be in talks for a new reality TV show amid Kyle Walker (left) cheating scandal (Getty)

Lauryn Goodman is reportedly in talks with TV producers to star in a “high drama” reality show with other Premier League “mistresses”.

The 33-year-old influencer, who is the older sister of former glamour model and Ex on the Beach star Chloe Goodman, hit headlines last month when she revealed that married Manchester City and England player Kyle Walker, also 33, had fathered two children with her - son Kairo, three, and a daughter known only as KW, 15 months.

Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, who shares three children with the right-back and is currently pregnant with their fourth, responded by throwing him out of the family’s Cheshire home.

Since then, he has given an interview to The Sun apologising to his wife for his “idiot choices and idiot decisions” and claimed that he and Goodman were never in an actual relationship, which she refutes, branding him a “deluded narcissist”.

Lauryn Goodman branded Kyle Walker a ‘deluded narcissist’ after he claimed that they had never been in an actual relationship (Instagram)

An insider told The Mirror: “One of the producers who has worked on shows like TOWIE and other big reality formats clocked Lauryn's story and realised it's very much a tale of our times.

“There are a whole generation of girls on the fringes of football. It's like its own little ecosystem and when you get behind the scenes of it, it's absolutely fascinating.

“They're all glamorous, they live flash lifestyles and go to all the same top clubs as the premier league players. And along with the players they are all falling in and out of love and lust by the minute. It's pretty high drama, great telly.”

The Standard has contacted a representative for Lauryn Goodman for comment.