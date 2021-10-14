Lava continues to flow from Cumbre Vieja more than 3 weeks after it erupted

Reuters Videos

Since October 8, two drone companies have been cooperating with local authorities to help locate and feed animals trapped as the stream of lava advances from the volcano in Cumbre Vieja.Lava from the eruption that began on Sept. 19 has laid waste to nearly 600 hectares in total, authorities said.Torrents of molten rock have destroyed over 1,100 buildings in the three weeks since the eruption, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said.About 6,700 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.