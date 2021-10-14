Lava continues to flow from Cumbre Vieja more than 3 weeks after it erupted
New streams of lava are pouring forth from the volcano in the Canary Islands that has forced nearly 7,000 people to flee their homes in the 24 days it's been erupting.
About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times. The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.
Late October precipitation could dampen wildfires in Northern California
Like a tango over the Atlantic Ocean, these two dancing pressure systems make for backwards weather on the East Coast.
Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is
Since October 8, two drone companies have been cooperating with local authorities to help locate and feed animals trapped as the stream of lava advances from the volcano in Cumbre Vieja.Lava from the eruption that began on Sept. 19 has laid waste to nearly 600 hectares in total, authorities said.Torrents of molten rock have destroyed over 1,100 buildings in the three weeks since the eruption, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said.About 6,700 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.
Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Wyoming on Oct. 12, where he, along with many other drivers, found himself stuck due to October snow.
The snowfall in the mountains on Tuesday caught some drivers off guard.
Destructive wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks in northern California. Officials said about 30 structures were destroyed Monday when flames roared through one of the parks. No injuries were reported. (Oct. 12)
Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.
More than 1,300 California firefighters are working to contain the wind-driven blaze that triggered new evacuation orders and far-reaching power shut-offs, officials said. The Alisal Fire, which ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday, now spans more than 15,000 acres and is only 5% contained, according to Inciweb, an inter-agency incident information site. Strong northwest winds continue to push the fire.
The aurora borealis show was visible farther south than usual, thanks to a moderate-strength geomagnetic storm caused by the sun.
Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
Monday afternoon's high winds are being blamed for spreading a couple fast moving fires in San Jose, at least one of which was threatening homes.
Multiple tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma and Kansas late Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Climate change is transforming the landscapes around predators, fish, and birds, but they all still spawn, fight for mates, and care for their young.
A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.
A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.
Firefighters say wind-driven flames have destroyed 30 structures and are threatening 20 others. In total, 40 acres have burned.