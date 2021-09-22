What lava damage looks like on a Spanish Island

After a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, a volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted. Then, thousands of local residents were evacuated as the lava flow and ash continued over night.

Authorities warned residents of earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain. As of Tuesday, 190 homes were destroyed by the lava flow and over 6,000 people evacuated.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast.

There is no end in sight yet, as scientists say the lava flow and volcanic ash can last for weeks.

The damage and ever-flowing lava in the past week can be seen in these photos:

Sept. 20, 2021: In this photo provided by iLoveTheWorld, a house remains intact as lava flows after a volcano erupted near Las Manchas on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. A dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface.

In this image made from video provided by OVERON, lava is seen after a volcanic eruption in La Palma, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path Monday, but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption.

Hot lava reaches a balsa normally used for for irrigation after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption.

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night.

Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption.

Lava from a volcano engulfs a building near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in backround, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption.

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Lava continues to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night.

People sit on some steps as others look at the eruption of a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Lava continues to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa. Officials say they are not expecting any other eruption and no lives are currently in danger.

