Lava flow from Spanish island volcano likened to a tsunami

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — The second 4.5 magnitude earthquake in two days rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Friday, officials said, as scientists described a gushing river of molten rock from an erupting volcano as “a true lava tsunami.”

The two quakes were the strongest to hit La Palma, part of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa, since the volcano erupted on Sept. 19, Spain’s National Geographical Institute said.

Lava rolling toward the Atlantic Ocean forced the evacuation of more than 300 people late Thursday, bringing the number of people forced from their homes since Tuesday to 1,200, according to the La Palma government. About 7,000 people in all have had to flee since the eruption, the government said.

Authorities have reported no casualties from the eruption on the island of some 85,000 people. Most of the island, where the economy is based mostly on farming and tourism, has been unaffected so far.

Two main rivers of lava were still flowing from the Cumbre Vieja ridge Friday. The initial one has slowed to a virtual stop, but a second one is spewing a large amount of molten rock and compelling authorities to stay alert for further possible evacuations.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute likened one of the flows to a lava tsunami as the molten rock poured down a hillside.

The volcano has coughed up ocean sediment that pre-dates the island’s formation 2 million years ago, Vicente Soler of Spain’s Higher Center for Scientific Research said.

The lava has fully or partially destroyed more than 1,500 buildings, most of them homes, and covered more than 680 hectares (1,680 acres), according to an EU satellite monitoring agency.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

    A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday. The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean. “This is definitely the most serious eruption in Europe of the past 100 years,” Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres said.

  • Hundreds more flee as lava spreads on Spain's La Palma

    Around 300 more people fled their homes early on Thursday as flows of molten rock pouring from the Cumbre Vieja volcano threatened to engulf another area on the Spanish island of La Palma. Emergency crews gave people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna a few hours to collect their belongings and pets and go to a meeting point. During the morning, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the island, the Spanish National Geographic Institute said - the strongest of 100 quakes that have hit the eruption zone over the past 24 hours.

  • Protests greet debut of Italy's workplace COVID pass rule

    Protests erupted in Italy as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect Friday, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment. Protests by port workers in Genoa and Trieste threatened to affect commercial activities, but early reports suggested the ports were operational. Italy already required them to access all sorts of indoor environments, including restaurants, museums, theaters, and long-distance trains.

  • Lava continues to flow from Cumbre Vieja more than 3 weeks after it erupted

    New streams of lava are pouring forth from the volcano in the Canary Islands that has forced nearly 7,000 people to flee their homes in the 24 days it's been erupting.

  • UK lab suspended after false negative COVID tests

    LONDON (Reuters) -A COVID-19 testing laboratory in central England has been suspended over concern that it has been incorrectly giving negative PCR test results to people who are infected, the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) said on Friday. NHS Test and Trace launched an investigation into a lab in Wolverhampton after reports of people getting negative PCR test results after testing positive on rapid lateral flow devices (LFDs). Government advice says PCR tests are more accurate than LFDs, and people can stop self-isolating if a positive LFD result is followed by a negative PCR test result.

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission 'divided' on adding justices but warns of 'considerable' risk

    President Biden's commission to study the Supreme Court is working as polls show slipping support for the high court, particularly on the left.

  • U.S. prepares to resume Trump 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy in November

    President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to restart by mid-November a program begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings after a federal court deemed the termination of the program unjustified, U.S. officials said Thursday. The administration, however, is planning to make another attempt to rescind the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), commonly called the "Remain in Mexico" policy, even as it takes steps to comply with the August ruling by Texas-based U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, the officials said.

  • Hungary's 'last' Roma fortuneteller preserves traditions

    As he turns the cards with his heavily ringed fingers, he presents his clients — whom he calls “patients” — details of their past, present and future, a skill of divination he says he inherited from an “unbroken family lineage” of fortunetellers dating back to 1601. “They were fortunetellers and seers,” he says of generations of his ancestors, who were “chosen by God” to practice the gift of fortunetelling. Sztojka is a member of Hungary's large Roma minority, which some estimates place at as many as 1 million people in the Central European country — roughly 10% of its population.

  • China's domestic biodiversity pledges overshadowed by overseas footprint

    China has used a U.N. biodiversity conference in Kunming to burnish its green credentials and launch new measures to protect domestic habitats, but the world's second-biggest economy is under pressure to tackle the impact of its footprint overseas. The "COP15" conference, which held its closing ceremony on Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, was designed to lay the groundwork for a new post-2020 global pact to conserve habitats and slow species loss, now believed to be at its fastest rate in 10 million years. During his video address on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a new national park scheme as well as a 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) fund to finance conservation in developing countries.

  • La Nina Arrives, Threatening to Stoke Droughts and Roil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo

  • Biden's bold offshore wind energy plans face long bureaucratic road ahead

    Interior Sec. Deb Haaland announced Wednesday that her department will identify and eventually lease much of the U.S. coastline — from the Gulf of Mexico to the Northeast, California and Oregon — for offshore wind farms by 2025.

  • Here’s How to Watch ‘Halloween Kills’ For Free to See Michael Myers Come Back From the Dead

    Will Michael Myers be killed once and for all? Watch this "Halloween" sequel to find out.

  • Countries decry 'vaccine nationalism' as poorer nations struggle for access to shots

    Seventy-five countries around the world called for an end to what they describe as “vaccine nationalism” in a joint letter to the United Nations this month. “The pandemic knows no borders,” the letter says in part.

  • 5 Nutrients to Eat for Better Sleep—and How to Incorporate Them Into Your Diet

    While the science on diet’s impact on slumber is still emerging, these nutrients and hormones have risen to the top as better-rest superstars.

  • La Niña is back: What does this mean for our winter weather?

    The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.

  • Late October rains could dampen wildfires and help with drought, forecasters say

    Late October precipitation could dampen wildfires in Northern California

  • This Company is Reinventing the Wheel and Ditching the Rubber Tire

    Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is

  • Pamela forecast to intensify into hurricane with life-threatening flooding

    The tropical storm is expected to be "near major hurricane strength" by the time it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • In Brazil, worst drought in decades felt at gigantic dam

    The gigantic Itaipu hydroelectric dam straddling the Brazil-Paraguay border on the vast Parana River, is feeling the heat of Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades. According to Itaipu’s website, 2020 was one of the driest years in the plant’s history, with power output at its lowest level since 1994, a decade after it was inaugurated and when it had less capacity than now. Production this year will be even lower, by about 15%, said Hugo Zarate, the plant's superintendent.

  • Stranded Vehicles Line Wyoming Highway as Cold Front Brings Snow and Ice

    Wintry weather swept parts of Wyoming and impacted travel on Tuesday, October 12, as the Wyoming Department of Transportation warned of hazardous road conditions.This footage, posted to Twitter by Daryl Orr, shows a long line of trucks near Rock Springs, Wyoming, during Tuesday’s snow showers. According to the Twitter post, “hundreds” of vehicles were stranded along Interstate 80.The National Weather Service forecast conditions to clear up by Thursday, October 14. Credit: Daryl Orr via Storyful