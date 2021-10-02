New lava flow spews from La Palma volcano
Highly liquid lava flows continue to threaten the Spanish island of La Palma, almost two weeks after the first eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano since 1971.
An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa blew open two more fissures on its cone Friday that belched forth lava, with authorities reporting “intense” activity in the area. The new fissures, about 15 meters (50 feet) apart, sent streaks of fiery red and orange molten rock down toward the sea, parallel to an earlier flow that reached the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week. The volcano was “much more aggressive,” almost two weeks after it erupted on the island of La Palma, said Miguel Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands' emergency volcano response department.
