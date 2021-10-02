Lava flows and flies as volcano returns to life in Hawaii
Since the Kilauea volcano roared back into activity on Sept. 29, lava has been erupting from fissures along the floor and western wall of the Halemaumau crater.
Since the Kilauea volcano roared back into activity on Sept. 29, lava has been erupting from fissures along the floor and western wall of the Halemaumau crater.
A naked vacation "in paradise."
Sofia Vergara's caffeine intake is apparently at an all-time high.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem is always an open book, but did we really need to see her open her legs? Warning: this NSFW image will be burned into your brain.
Police said a worker at Icy Delights was assaulted in Middle River by a customer.
He had such a good time posting a 29 on the front nine, he decided to do it again on the back.
Stephanie Grisham's new book describes Trump White House as "a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks"
"Is it blowing me a kiss...?"
Shane Lowry had a bone to pick with a few members of Team USA after Europe's loss, according to a report.
Those aged 60 and above, as well as those living with them, have been "strongly urged" by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to continue staying home, particularly if they are unvaccinated.
A wild video of an alligator appearing to eat another, smaller alligator has gone viral on social media.
Bad lighting? Poor angle? Father Time? Fillers gone wrong? Ricky Martin’s face is getting raked over the coals on the Internet.
REUTERSA key “Stop the Steal” attorney who tried, on Donald Trump’s behalf, to convince former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to help execute a coup and overturn the 2020 election is helping a group of Michigan poll challengers sue voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems.And according to newly filed court documents, that Trumpist attorney, Kurt Olsen, is teaming up with celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a longtime Democrat who served on former President Trump’s legal defense for th
Kelly Clarkson has won another round in her legal battle against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — yes, divorce proceedings are still going on. The latest news has the judge upholding their prenuptial agreement once again and declaring the Montana ranch, where Blackstock resides, Clarkson’s property. That puts a major wrench in the former music manager’s plans […]
People didn't like the casual nature of the outfits.
The Justice Department is asking a judge to block Texas’s SB 8, which deputizes private individuals to sue to enforce a six-week abortion ban.View Entire Post ›
After reporters got leaked details of a caucus meeting, Rep. Jared Huffman said a member was trying to portray Democrats as in "disarray."
Five days after ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit called out University of Miami president Julio Frenk, athletic director Blake James and coach Manny Diaz for not being aligned in their goals and visions for the football program, and three days after Diaz publicly defended the program, Frenk released a long statement regarding UM athletics.
How does this happen?
This showy, cheesy and easy snack takes less than 30 minutes to assemble.
TikTok and Twitter users reviewed Kylie Swim products and criticized that the fabric is sheer and they're sloppily constructed. Kylie Jenner has yet to respond.