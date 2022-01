Axios

A team of scientists using archival data has spotted a black hole shredding a star in deep space.Why it matters: This kind of stellar sleuthing can be used to find more of these types of events and piece together the details of how galaxies evolve through time.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: When a star gets too close to a black hole, the massive black hole can rip the star apart.A new study accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal