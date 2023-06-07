Lava Flows From Kilauea as Hawaiian Volcano Erupts

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Wednesday, June 7, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The eruption was first detected in the early hours of Wednesday, the USGS said. Lava was still flowing from the volcano later in the day, livestreamed footage by the agency showed.

Kilauea’s alert level was upgraded from a “watch” to a “warning” as the hazards from the eruption were being monitored, according to the USGS.

In 2020 and 2021, Kilauea erupted and was active over a period of months. Credit: USGS via Storyful

