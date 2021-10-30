Lava flows from summit in Hawaii volcano eruption

Storyful

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continued to advance through the Spanish island on Friday, October 29.More than a month has passed since its initial eruption, and the volcano has destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, according to official estimates.This video filmed by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) on Friday shows lava advancing on La Palma.The volcano first erupted on September 19. A new south lava flow was reactivated and was running parallel to another flow on Camino Aniceto as of Thursday, Involcan said.As of Wednesday, lava flows had destroyed 2,183 buildings, the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said. Credit: Involcan via Storyful