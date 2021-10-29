Lava flows from summit in Hawaii volcano eruption

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanos on Earth, continued erupting on Hawaii's Big Island Friday. The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. (Oct. 29)

