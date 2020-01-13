Rare volcanic lightning seen as huge numbers evacuated over fears of 'explosive eruption' in Philippines

Lightning streak over Batangas as Taal Volcano continues its eruption on Sunday evening. - https://www.alamy.com

The Philippines is preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people in the path of an active volcano amid warnings of an “explosive eruption” that could also trigger a deadly tsunami.

More than 24,000 people have already been forced to flee their homes and take shelter in 75 evacuation centres since the Taal volcano suddenly spewed a plume of ash from its crater half a mile into the air on Sunday.

The volcano continued erupting throughout Monday as desperate residents left their homes and possessions behind. Ash blew across Manila, the capital city, closing down schools and offices as traffic came to a halt and hundreds of flights were grounded at the main international airport.

Although one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, Taal, a tourist attraction that sits in a picturesque lake, is considered to be one of the most dangerous because of its high activity and its location in a densely populated area some 45 miles south of central Manila.

The eruption began with an explosion of superheated steam and rock but as lava and broad columns of ash continued to belch out of the crater, they were illuminated by stunning lightning shows, in a little-understood phenomenon that has been attributed to static electricity.

Plantlife, buildings and cars in the immediate dangerzone were left covered in layers of ashen dust several centimetres thick and local roads were transformed into sludge as it mixed with rain.

Among the evacuees was Thomas Barba, 53, who was eating lunch with his brother overlooking the volcano when they suddenly noticed mushroom-shaped smoke, followed by muddy rain.

