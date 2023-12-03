Lava Shoots Into Sicilian Night Sky as Mount Etna Erupts

Bursts of lava spewed from Sicily’s Mount Etna on Friday, December 1, as Europe’s tallest volcano erupted once more, creating a potential “fallout of ash” in the area, local officials said.

Footage recorded by Giuseppe Tonzuso on Friday night shows lava shooting into the Sicilian sky, and running down the flank of the volcano.

Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, according to the European Space Agency. It previously erupted on November 12. Credit: Giuseppe Tonzuso via Storyful

