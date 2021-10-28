Lava soars into the sky as Cumbre Vieja eruption strengthens
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands, which has been erupting for more than a month, shot lava out of its recently collapsed cone with new vigor on Oct. 27.
Residents on Spain’s La Palma island braced Wednesday for the possibility of bigger earthquakes that could compound the damage from a volcano spilling lava more than five weeks since it erupted. Seismologists said a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island a day after they recorded a 4.9 magnitude quake that was the strongest so far of the hundreds that have occurred under La Palma since the volcano's Sept. 19 eruption.
Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow were ramping up in B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.
The deluge extinguished smoldering fires – but the west may not get the wet winter it desperately needs The recent storm added 23ft to Lake Oroville, but water levels remain low after a prolonged drought. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Over the span of two days, dramatic scenes of dried landscapes and wildfires that have defined California’s summer were replaced with surging rivers, floods and mudflows as a historic rainstorm – deemed a category 5 atmospheric river – pummeled the state. For scientis
While the massive plume of moisture helped, experts said it will take much more than one storm to make a dent in the drought.
Isolated tornadoes and powerful winds could hit parts of central North Carolina.
Animals like elk can get caught in yard items easily, officials warn
There’s almost a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and early Wednesday in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The hunter kept still and calm — until the bear decided to take a bite.
Sunday's historic rainfall across Sacramento put a new underground reservoir in McKinley Park to the test. The highly contested McKinley Water Vault was built by the city to help reduce flooding in Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood. The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said the 6-million gallon vault was full by 5:30 in the evening Sunday during the storm. The neighborhood around McKinley Park experienced street flooding when water began overflowing from out of the storm drains. By 9:40 p.m., the vault began to empty. As of Tuesday evening, pumps had reduced the water level inside the vault to about eight feet of water. The city says the vault is 18 feet at its deepest point and expects the vault to be nearly empty of water by Wednesday.
Data: Statefarm; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Just like people, more deer are moving to NWA. What's happening: Deer have fewer natural predators than they used to and, ironically thanks to urban development, feel safer closer to town. There is usually plenty of food, and they begin having fawns, so the population grows over time. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: More deer means more human-animal interactions and as t
A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.
While foresters had predicted this week would be the perfect time to take a peek at peak fall foliage, most of central Ohio's trees are still green. Driving the news: Our unseasonably warm October has unfortunately come at a price. That stretch of high temperatures has many trees behaving as if it's still summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrees sense winter is coming as days get shorter and temperatures drop and stop produc
Communities around the Tri-State are feeling the effects of the season's first nor'easter as the system bears down on the area with heavy rain and high w
A Sacramento man waded through a flooded creek to save a stray kitten after heavy weekend rain.
Gustavo Alcides Diaz, an Argentine fisherman and hunter from a river island community, is at home on the water. The Parana River once lapped the banks near his wooden stilt home that he could reach by boat. The Parana, South America's second-largest river behind only the Amazon, has retreated this year to its lowest level since its record low in 1944, hit by cyclical droughts and dwindling rainfall upriver in Brazil.
All nations must drastically reduce their lifestyle footprints to address climate change, a new study found.
Material innovation company HeiQ is bringing a new biopolymer fabric to market that has the potential to replace the fashion supply chain's worst offenders: nylon and polyester.
A monster storm was slamming the Northeast with record rainfall and powerful winds over Tuesday night — causing flash flooding that resulted in people having to be rescued in New Jersey and New York roads to close.Threat level: All of southern New England and westward to New York City and northern New Jersey was under the threat of flash flooding and coastal flooding from the nor'easter through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.Get market news worthy of your ti