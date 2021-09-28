Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace toward sea

·1 min read

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Lava flowing from an erupting volcano in Spain's Canary Islands has picked up pace on its way to the sea and is now within about 800 meters (875 yards) of the shoreline, officials said Tuesday.

While one of two rivers of lava has slowed on La Palma, the other was hotter and more fluid and was bearing down on the small town of Todoque, where people have been evacuated from, the Canary Islands emergency volcano response department said.

Officials have for days been expecting the lava to reach the Atlantic Ocean, but the eruption has been erratic. After calming down on Monday, the volcano became more explosive again overnight.

When the molten rock eventually meets the sea water it could trigger explosions and the release of toxic gas, though authorities say they don’t expect the slow-moving lava to create large disruption on the coast.

La Palma, home to about 85,000, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa. The island is roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide at its broadest point.

Lava from the eruption, which began on Sept. 19, has destroyed 589 buildings and 21 kilometers (13 miles) of roads on La Palma. The lava now covers 258 hectares (637 acres), mostly farmland, according to a European Union satellite monitoring agency.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano’s eruption, thanks to prompt evacuations.

The volcano has so far spewed out more than 46 million cubic meters (1.6 billion cubic feet) of molten rock, according to the Canary Island Volcanology Institute.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • La Palma homes brace for volcano's toxic fumes

    Coastal areas of eastern La Palma, the Spanish island being devastated by volcanic eruptions, were locked down on Monday (September 27) as lava got closer to reaching the ocean.The Canary Islands emergency services have warned that when the lava touches the sea, it will likely cause explosions and send clouds of toxic gases over the island.People have been asked to remain indoors with their doors and windows closed.Drone footage shot by Reuters showed a rapid river of red hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater, passing close to homes.Since the volcano started erupting on September 19, the flow of black lava has engulfed more over 500 acres swallowing hundreds of houses as well as roads, schools, churches, and banana plantations and forcing thousands to evacuate.No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano's eruption, but about 15% of the island's banana crop could be at risk, jeopardizing thousands of jobs.

  • La Palma airport forced to close as volcano continues to erupt on island

    Thousands have been forced to evacuate from the island in the week since Cumbre Vieja first started erupting.

  • La Palma volcano spurts again as lava nears the sea

    LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -A volcano on Spain's La Palma island began ejecting lava again on Monday after a lull, while hundreds of people in coastal villages hunkered down in anticipation of lava emitted in previous days reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas. Spurts of vivid lava emerged from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the early evening and snaked down the dark mountainside after a period of several hours without explosions, according to Reuters witnesses. "Activating and deactivating is logical, natural in the evolution of Strombolian volcanoes," said Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee, referring to the type of violent eruption that emits incandescent dust.

  • 2022 Chevy and GMC Full-Size SUVs Add New Tech, More V-8 Options

    The Tahoe, Suburban, and Yukon all receive updates including bigger screens, new paint colors, and increased availability of the 6.2-liter V-8.

  • Oklahoma-based Devon Energy agrees to $6.15M settlement

    Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corporation has agreed to a $6.15 million settlement agreement with the federal government over allegations it underpaid royalties on federal leases, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The settlement resolves allegations that Devon underpaid and underreported royalties from federal natural gas leases in Wyoming and New Mexico, the department said in a press release. “The United States allows companies to remove gas from federal lands, which belong to all of us, in exchange for the payment of appropriate royalties,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement.

  • Powerful Sam stays the course as Category 4 hurricane amid track shift

    Hurricane Sam is maintaining status quo as a Category 4 hurricane and will experience some fluctuations in strength in the next day or so before some weakening occurs.

  • Major pattern change offers some very sharp reversals of fortune

    A major pattern change is set to sweep much of the country, with some very sharp reversals of fortune in some cases.

  • Underwater Utah ghost town hidden for 64 years is uncovered by drought. Take a look

    The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.

  • Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

    The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.

  • Hurricane Sam weakens to a Category 3, and 3 tropical depressions could form this week

    Hurricane Sam weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm on Monday as it continued barreling across the Atlantic, and forecasters are also eyeing three systems that could turn into tropical depressions this week, including the remnants of Peter.

  • Draining Las Vegas: Here is who's using the most water in valley

    Top commercial and residential water users in Las Vegas metro area listed as Feds declare water shortage and continue predictions of lower levels at Lake Mead.

  • Ongoing Volcanic Eruption in Canary Islands Disrupts Flights — See the Footage

    "The airline will try to recover operations tomorrow if... authorities confirm that favorable conditions exist."

  • Grizzly bear trail-cam appearance both awesome and terrifying

    A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.

  • Monsoon rain may worsen floods in Thailand, Bangkok prepares

    Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand, officials said Monday as flood gates and pumping stations were being used to reduce the potential damage. A tropical storm over the weekend swept through the upper part of the country, causing flash floods that affected 58,977 families, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported. Boontham Lertsukekasem, the department’s director-general, told reporters that 12 provinces along the Chao Phraya river, including Bangkok and the old capital Ayutthaya, should be prepared for new flooding as water levels increase in the Chao Phraya dam by 30 centimeters to 1 meter (1-3 feet) over the next few days.

  • Self-proclaimed shaman accused of starting California fire said she was trying to boil bear urine: Police

    A California woman professing to be a shaman who was arrested and charged with igniting the wildfire that has thousands of homes under threat claimed the fire was started inadvertently while she was attempting to boil bear urine, authorities said.

  • Category 3 Hurricane Sam could kick up 'life-threatening surf' along East Coast. But storm shouldn't make landfall.

    Hurricane Sam continued to swirl in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday with winds of 125 mph, down from a peak of 150 mph on Sunday.

  • An iguana ended up inside a Florida woman’s toilet. Here’s how it got in — and out

    A South Florida woman was startled to see an iguana in her toilet. See how it got removed

  • Heavy wildfire smoke prompts air advisory in Southern California

    That gray-orange haze in the air is mostly wildfire smoke blowing in from the Windy and KNP Complex blazes burning in the southern Sierra Nevada.

  • In search of ‘Lithium Valley’: why energy companies see riches in the California desert

    Firms say what’s underneath the Salton Sea could fuel a green-energy boom. But struggling residents have heard such claims before An area along the Salton Sea that was once filled with water. Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Standing atop a pockmarked red mesa, Rod Colwell looks out at an expanse of water that resembles a thin blue strip on the horizon. The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has come and gone at least five times in the last 1,300 years, most recently in 1905, whe

  • Charging bull moose slams into man walking dog in Wyoming, officials say

    The man was knocked to the ground and sent to the hospital, wildlife officials said.