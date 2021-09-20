Lava from Spanish volcano heads toward sea; no injuries

JONATHAN RODRÍGUEZ and BARRY HATTON
·4 min read

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain (AP) — Lava continued to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa, but the head of the regional government said Monday he expects no injuries to people in the area after about 5,000 were evacuated.

Lava was flowing on the island of La Palma toward the sea, moving at 700 meters (2,300 feet) per hour, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

The lava was moving in two streams through a mostly unpopulated area, Canary Islands government chief Ángel Víctor Torres told SER radio. Around 100 houses were destroyed, private Spanish news agency Europa Press reported.

“We’re not expecting any other eruption,” Torres said, adding that air traffic in the area was not affected.

“There will be considerable material damage,” he said. “We hope there won’t be any personal injuries.”

No further evacuations were expected, officials said.

“The lava probably won’t take any lives but it will destroy everything it encounters,” Nemesio Pérez, scientific coordinator at the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, told SER.

The eruption opened two fissures, about 200 meters (650 feet) apart. Officials said the lava streams would likely merge before reaching the sea.

Aerial footage showed the lava cutting a black swathe through the sparsely populated countryside.

The lava crept into the town of Los Llanos de Aridane, which lies close to the volcano. Town Mayor Noelia García said people had been evacuated from houses all the way down to the shoreline.

Mariano Hernández, head of the island's government, described the scene in the area affected by the lava as “bleak.”

He said a wall of lava 6 meters (20 feet) high “is consuming houses, infrastructure, crops in its path to the coast,” state news agency Efe reported.

The Military Emergencies Unit is increasing its deployment on La Palma to 180 soldiers and 57 vehicles, backed up with three water-dropping aircraft due to arrive later Monday.

Experts said the eruption could last for weeks or even months.

People on La Palma largely live from farming.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was due to visit the affected area Monday after canceling his trip to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

The volcano erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity that was closely monitored by authorities.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3 p.m. near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971.

Huge red plumes topped with black-and-white smoke shot out along the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, which scientists had been monitoring following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface and days of small earthquakes.

Most of those evacuated found family or friends to take them in. The rest were in shelters, officials said.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast. At their nearest point, the islands are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.

A 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded before the eruption, which took place in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca on the western slope as the ridge descends to the coast.

As the eruptions continued, at least two open mouths belched bright red magma into the air that then flowed in tight streams down the mountain slope.

Authorities closed seven roads.

Hernández, the head of the island's government, asked people to stay away from the eruption.

“People should not come near the eruption site where the lava is flowing,” “We are having serious problems with the evacuation because the roads are jammed with people who are trying to get close enough to see it,” Hernández said.

Itahiza Dominguez, head of seismology of Spain’s National Geology Institute, told Canary Islands Television that although it was too early to tell how long this eruption would last, prior eruptions on the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months.

The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks. The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011. It lasted five months.

___

Barry Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Mariano Hernández is the head of the island’s government, not the mayor.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands flee as volcano erupts on Spain's La Palma island, homes destroyed

    LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, including around 500 tourists, and destroyed about 100 houses, officials said on Monday. About 20 houses were engulfed in the village of El Paso along with sections of roads, Mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.

  • Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona

    One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV […] The post Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Tropical Storm Rose develops, Atlantic hurricane season remains busy

    Forecasters are currently monitoring two tropical storms, Peter and Rose, in the Atlantic basin.

  • Wildfires merge before reaching edge of Sequoia National Park

    Firefighters in Sequoia National Park were working into the night after two wildfires merged to reach the Giant Forest Saturday. Why it matters: This forest contains over 2,000 giant sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree — the world's largest tree by volume. Park officials wrapped the redwoods in foil last week as the Paradise and Colony Fires, now known as the KNP Complex Fire, neared. Protection efforts appeared to be working overnight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • In photos: Unusually heavy early-fall snowfall in Greenland even as long-term ice melt continues

    Greenland was hit by a wave of snowfall earlier this week, bringing a mild dose of relief to the country's rapidly melting ice sheet, NASA announced.Why it matters: The accelerating rate of climate change hastens the extent of the ice melt in Greenland, which is the largest contributor to global sea levels rising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The recent snowfall brought on by Hurricane Larry might be able to b

  • Wildfire reaches Giant Forest; fate of giant sequoias unknown

    The KNP Complex fire reaches the edge of the Giant Forest, which is home to about 2,000 giant sequoias.

  • PG&E Plans to Cut Power With Fire Risk Returning to California

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it is planning to cut power to some customers in parts of Northern California as soon as early Monday to prevent its live wires from sparking wildfires during gusty winds. The California utility giant said it will likely turn off electricity to about 7,100 homes and business in ten counties, including areas of Napa County and hills west of Sacramento, according to a post Sunday on PG&E’s website. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through Tuesda

  • The world's 1st atomic bomb causes rare cancers in New Mexico and no apologies for 76 years

    On a cool July dawn, 11-year-old Henry Herrera and his father were outside their home in Tularosa, New Mexico, when they saw a bright light and heard the boom of what turned out to be the world's first atomic bomb test. Hours later, their home was covered in ash.Why it matters: Three-quarters of a century later, Hispanic and Mescalero Apache families and descendants of those living near the Trinity Test are dealing with rare cancers that have devastated nearly four generations, while the federal

  • New offshore windmill design has lots of fans

    A Norwegian company has come up with a radically different design for offshore wind turbines that could help the world achieve its renewable energy goals.Why it matters: Wind power is cheap and efficient, but the strongest winds are far offshore, in deep waters, where it’s difficult to drive a turbine into the seabed. Floating wind farms can be anchored farther into the ocean.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Wind Catchin

  • Tracking the tropics

    Post tropical Odette continues to move away from the United States and Tropical Depression Sixteen formed over 600 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, but the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring 1 other area in the tropics.

  • ‘They screwed up our lake’: tar sands pipeline is sucking water from Minnesota watersheds

    The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c

  • Three Weeks After Hurricane Ida, Parts of Southeast Louisiana Are Still Dark

    NEW ORLEANS — For Tiffany Brown, the drive home from New Orleans begins as usual: She can see the lights on in the city’s central business district and people gathering in bars and restaurants. But as she drives west along Interstate 10, signs of Hurricane Ida’s destruction emerge. Trees with missing limbs fill the swamp on either side of the highway. With each passing mile, more blue tarps appear on rooftops and more electric poles lay fallen by the road, some snapped in half. By the time Brown

  • Invasive lanternflies devour vineyards, swarm the plants around homes, and invade new areas: 'They're little Draculas'

    Invasive lanternflies are creating a nightmare for winemakers and spawning a wave of hatred among homeowners as they expand across the country.

  • Volcano erupts on Spanish Island after weeks of earthquakes

    A volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday, prompting authorities to speed up evacuation efforts, AP reports. Why it matters: The explosion, which took place in a southern area of the island known as Cabeza de Vaca, came after several weeks of seismic activity, with authorities recording an earthquake of about 3.8 magnitude before the eruption. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLa Palma is one of eight Spanish C

  • Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico

    Here marks the genesis of New Mexico’s centuries-old tradition of sharing water through irrigation systems known as acequias. Once an acequia commissioner and now a U.S. congresswoman, Leger Fernández knows how hard it is to tell farmers they won't get all the water they need — or maybe none at all. “There was always a sense of accomplishment but now what we’re witnessing is we can’t do it all the time anymore because we don’t have the water,” she said during a tour with acequia officials.

  • Volcano erupts on Spanish Canary Island of La Palma

    A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava, smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. The municipality urged residents in a statement to "exercise extreme caution," and stay away from the area and off the roads.Those in nearby villages were told to go to one of five centers to be evacuated, and soldiers were deployed to help.Video footage showed fountains of red molten lava shooting into the sky, and plumes of smoke could be seen from across the island. Authorities had already begun evacuating those with reduced mobility as well as some farm animals from the surrounding villages before the eruption. There had been more than 22,000 tremors this week in the Cumbre Vieja area, a chain of volcanoes that last had a major eruption in 1971 and is one of the most active volcanic regions in the Canaries. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted that he had postponed his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and was on his way to La Palma.

  • Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for suburban South Florida neighborhoods far from ocean

    Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.

  • Wildfires In California Have Reached Some Of The World's Oldest And Largest Trees

    Last year, a wildfire destroyed about 10% of the giant sequoia trees. Officials fear the wildfires now burning in California will continue the destruction.View Entire Post ›

  • Potent fall-like storm soaks B.C. coast, leaves thousands in the dark

    The first significant storm in months is nearing its end in southern British Columbia after cutting to power to thousands and bringing soaking rainfall totals Friday to many locales.

  • Lava Flows Over Road as Volcano Erupts on Spain's La Palma Island

    A volcano erupted on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, on Sunday, September 19, after seismologists recorded a series of tremors, the strongest measuring at a magnitude 4.2 earlier on Sunday.This footage from Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) lava flowing over a road, severing the route.The eruption was reported around 3:30 pm local time. Authorities warned residents of the increased risk, and in the hours before the eruption announced the temporary closure of public recreational spots and precautionary evacuations of people with disabilities from several areas.The increase in seismic activity through the week had been closely monitored by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan), which earlier Sunday said the “current seismic swarm represents a significant change in the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.”On Friday, Involcan said it had at times recorded more than 400 earthquakes in a single hour; on Saturday, the agency reported a nine-day total of more than 25,000 earthquakes.Officials asked people to stay away from the area of the eruption and to “exercise extreme caution.” Credit: IGN Spain via Storyful