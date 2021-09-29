Lava from Spanish volcano pours into sea

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- No country on Earth puts more breakfasts on kitchen tables than Brazil.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe farms that dot the vast plains and highlands that rise above the Atlantic coast produce four-fifths of the world’s orange juic