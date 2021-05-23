Congo volcano leaves smouldering wreckage but major city spared

  • An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma
  • A general view from the Goma International Airport shows smoke and flames at the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma
  • Residents walk near destroyed homes with the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma
  • Smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano is seen near Goma
  • Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma
1 / 5

Congo volcano leaves smouldering wreckage but major city spared

An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma
Djafar Al Katanty and Olivia Acland
·3 min read

By Djafar Al Katanty and Olivia Acland

GOMA (Reuters) - A smoking trail of lava from a volcanic eruption covered hundreds of houses in eastern Congo on Sunday, leaving residents to pick gingerly through the wreckage, though the flow halted just short of the major city of Goma.

Goma was thrown into panic on Saturday evening as Mount Nyiragongo erupted, turning the night sky an eerie red and sending a wall of orange lava downhill towards the lakeside city of about 2 million people. Thousands fled on foot with their belongings, some towards the nearby border with Rwanda.

As the sun rose on Sunday a smouldering black gash could be seen on the outskirts of Goma, where the lava had cooled to rubble. At some points it was three storeys high, engulfing even large buildings and sending smoke into the gray morning sky.

Residents in the Buhene district sorted through the mangled white remains of tin roofs or lifted rocks - tiny individual efforts in what will likely be a months'-long campaign to restore the zone. Elsewhere, groups of people posed for photos on the steaming lava.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had died, or how widespread the material damage was.

"We hope that in time this will end. And by God's grace it is over," said one resident in Kibati, about 15 kms (9 miles) north of Goma.

Nyiragongo's previous eruption in 2002 killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous. Saturday's eruption appears to have been caused when fractures opened in the volcano's side, causing lava flows in various directions.

AIRPORT UNTOUCHED

The flow towards Goma appeared to have stopped a few hundred meters from the city limits, one Reuters reporter said. The nearby airport was untouched.

A separate lava flow that headed east over unpopulated terrain towards Rwanda also appeared to have stopped, the reporter said.

Lava crossed a main road out of Goma, cutting if off from cities to the north. Traffic was in gridlock in most places as people tried to leave or return to assess the damage to their homes.

"Local authorities who have been monitoring the eruption overnight report that the lava flow has lost intensity," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Twitter on Sunday.

Experts were worried that the volcanic activity observed in the past five years at Nyiragongo mirrors that in the years preceding eruptions in 1977 and 2002.

Volcanologists at the OVG, which monitors Nyiragongo, have struggled to make basic checks on a regular basis since the World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations, though experts said that the timing of this eruption was impossible to predict.

"We've been extremely lucky that it was very brief," said Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in Goma. "From the little information we have, it was just the lava within the crater that came out, there was no additional lava from below."

(Additional reporting by Hereward Holland in Kinshasa; Writing by Edward McAllister,; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation

    Thousands flee their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a volcano erupts near Goma city.

  • Missing Princess Latifa appears in new photos posted online

    Two new photographs of Princess Latifa, the missing daughter of the ruler of Dubai, have surfaced online, with one appearing to show her on a recent visit to a shopping centre. One of the images, taken inside a Dubai mall, appeared after recordings leaked earlier this year alleged she was being held hostage by her father. After the tapes were published the UN called on Dubai to prove Princess Latifa was alive. Campaigners calling for her release hailed the new images, which first appeared on Instagram, as a "positive development" in their bid to have her freed. Princess Latifa disappeared in February 2018 after being captured by armed men as she attempted to flee Dubai. She claimed she feared for her life and was “being held hostage” by her father in tapes released this February. One of the Instagram pictures appears to have been taken in the Mall of the Emirates’ VOX Cinema.

  • "Defund the Police" lives on as a local movement

    In the absence of support from President Biden and most national Democrats, the "Defund the Police" movement has gone local, ushering in an unprecedented wave of cuts to departments in major cities around the country in the year since George Floyd's death. The big picture: At least 20 large U.S. cities have reduced their police budgets in some form, adding up to some $840 million, per data from the progressive group Interrupting Criminalization and media reports from across the country. 25 have ended contracts with police operating in schools. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Supporters say they hope it's just the beginning of a process to buck a decades-long trend of increased police spending in the U.S., and the first steps toward their vision of reimagining public safety.But some critics note that crime has gone up since the cuts and believe the budget reductions are one of the reasons demoralized police officers have left the forces.And police training experts say the cuts will be counterproductive, making it harder to improve officers' training and teach them alternatives to using force.In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, the city council slashed $8 million from its police department. It reinvested $2 million in community-based violence prevention programs and a new mobile mental health team.The cuts, and attempts at going further, have been met with strong resistance from Mayor Jacob Frey, who told Axios in an emailed statement he supports reallocating public funds, but is against making cuts to policing or "reducing the number of officers in an already beleaguered department to make it happen.""Our residents and community leaders have been clear — we need a both-and approach to public safety, one that integrates social services in our emergency response systems while supporting [Police Chief Medaria Arradondo’s] work," Frey wrote. "Simply disinvesting in a core government service doesn’t make the service less important."Activist Kennedy Kastle of the Black Visions Collective, one of the groups that have pressured Minneapolis to defund policing, called the cuts "posturing" and said they've had "absolutely have no effect" because the money hasn't been reinvested into poor communities. Between the lines: The phrase "Defund the Police" is now a polarizing term, but an Axios-Ipsos poll found that the original goal of shifting funds to social services like mental health and education is still popular.When asked if they support the "Defund the Police" movement, 70% of all respondents opposed it, including a slight majority of Black Americans (52%). But when asked if they supported diverting some police funds to community policing and social services — the idea that launched the movement — 57% of all respondents endorsed the goal.In many cities, opponents of Defund the Police note that policing cuts have coincided with dramatic increases in crime — which also happened in cities with police departments that operated under federally court-ordered reform agreements.But supporters argue that the increases in cities with police budget cuts came about during an unprecedented pandemic, which led to spikes in unemployment and poverty rates. They say those factors caused the spike in crime, not cuts t0 departments or reforms. Among those cities is Seattle, which began 2021 with a police budget nearly 20% smaller than last year's after eliminating police positions and transferring some services from the Seattle Police Department to other city departments.It finished last year with its highest homicide rate in decades, and increasing response times as officers have quit the department at record pace.What they're saying: Seattle City Council President Lorena González acknowledges the department has lost officers. Some "don't want to be subject to additional reforms," González said, and there are others whose "political ideology doesn't align with the progressive values of the city."Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council, which acts as a liaison between the community and the Seattle Police Department, said the budget cuts were conducted with a "lack of care." She blames the increase in crime on the cuts, and says that sinking morale has driven good officers out of the city. Austin, Texas has made some of the most dramatic changes in the country, cutting roughly $20 million from the police department and moving $80 million by shifting certain services to place them outside the police's purview. It previously spent 40% of its budget on the police; it now spends 26%.The money has been reinvested in mental health first responders, substance abuse programs, food access programs, workforce development and victim support, among other shifts. It also bought two hotels to house homeless people.Council member Gregorio Casar said he wants Austin to be the gold standard for cities that want to cut police budgets. "Not many cities were able to meaningfully respond to what people were calling for in the streets last year."The city has seen an increase in crime, which Casar said he expects will subside once it has fully recovered from the pandemic. He added that the pandemic has reinforced the need to defund police and "further invest in public health, economic and mental health issues that we're facing ... This makes our work even more urgent." Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered policing changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingPolice recruiting suffers as morale hits new lowsThe chief diversity officer hiring frenzyThe global impact of Black Lives MatterAxios-Ipsos poll: Black Americans' police experiences are getting worseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A volcano has erupted in Congo, prompting thousands to flee

    A United Nations peacekeeping operation posted footage of the fiery scene, saying the lava doesn't appear to be heading towards the city of Goma.

  • There’s no reason for SC to execute inmates in the electric chair or by firing squad

    The conservative Georgia and Nebraska supreme courts have both ruled that the brutality of death by execution makes it unconstitutional.

  • Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader

    Hundreds of masked Hamas fighters brandishing assault rifles paraded in Gaza City and the group’s top leader made his first public appearance on Saturday, in a defiant show of strength after the militants' 11-day war with Israel. In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Column: Why McCarthy and McConnell want you to forget about the Jan. 6 riot

    A serious investigation of the Capitol riot is the right thing to do. But it could turn into a nationally televised embarrassment for the GOP.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.

  • Ted Cruz reacts to 'Kremlin Cruz' nickname given to him by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams after the Texas senator shared Russian army propaganda

    Brian Williams named the GOP senator "Kremlin Cruz" after noting that he hated being called "Cancun Cruz" when he fled Texas during a storm.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • Clippers, betrayed by their biggest strength, lose Game 1 to Mavericks

    Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Dallas Mavericks role players outperformed the Clippers late to win Game 1 of the first-round series 113-103.

  • More than 20 runners killed as sudden 'disastrous weather' hits cross-country mountain race in China

    Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km (62-mile) cross-country mountain race in China. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Official news agency Xinhua confirmed the death toll had risen to 21, according to the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster CCTV also reported the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen said that at around noon on Saturday a section of the rugged ultramarathon course - between kilometres 20 and 31 - was "suddenly affected by disastrous weather". "In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped," Mr Zhang said. Shortly after receiving messages seeking help from some participants, marathon organisers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 of the 172 participants. At around 2pm, weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Mr Zhang said. The victims included top domestic marathon runners Liang Jing and Huang Guanjun, according to a friend of Huang's and Wei Pulong, Liang's coach. Liang had won multiple Chinese ultramarathons in recent years. Huang, who was deaf-mute, won the men's hearing-impaired marathon at the 2019 National Paralympic Games held in Tianjin. Marathon organisers confirmed his death to a friend. "As the event's organiser, we feel a deep sense of guilt and self-blame, express our deep mourning for the victims and deep condolences to their families and the injured runners," Mr Zhang said, as he and other local officials bowed. The race, backed by the Baiyin city government and the Chinese Athletic Association, has been held for four successive years.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • AP PHOTOS: Death and despair on Europe's African frontier

    The young man wore red-and-white-soled sneakers for what proved to be his fatal final journey. After beaches in Greece, Italy and elsewhere, a fleck of Spanish territory on the northern coast of Africa this week became the latest deadly flashpoint in Europe’s battle to stem migration flows from less fortunate regions of the world wracked by conflict, poverty and other miseries. In an unprecedented 48-hour siege that quickly overwhelmed Spanish authorities, more than 8,000 people clambered around border fences and swam from Morocco to the Spanish-governed enclave of Ceuta.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

    Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports. This, from Capito’s office, should be parsed closely: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.” Capito is trying to drive a wedge between Biden and his staff — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 22, 2021 If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission

  • Thrill is gone: Los Angeles skyscraper slide won't reopen

    A renovation will do away with a slide that gave thrill-seekers a brief ride on the outside of a downtown Los Angeles skyscraper. The new owner of the U.S. Bank Tower will remove the Skyslide and Skyspace public observation deck, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday. Developer Silverstein Properties bought the U.S. Bank Tower last year for $430 million and plans to spend $60 million on upgrades to make it more appealing to businesses in creative fields, the Times reported.