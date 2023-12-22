LaVale, Corriganville women charged in separate city hit-and-run crashes

Dec. 22—CUMBERLAND — A rear-end crash into a vehicle stopped at a red light on Queen City Drive led to the arrest of a driver Thursday and a passenger who was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a head-on crash last month on George Street, according to Cumberland Police.

The suspect vehicle fled to nearby Howard Street where arriving city officers placed the driver, Kelsey Lynn Law, 25, of LaVale, under arrest for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and related offenses.

The arrest was made after the victim of the crash followed the suspect vehicle, which struck a pole before coming to a stop at Howard Street, police said.

A passenger, Natalya Nicole White, 19, of Corriganville, was taken into custody at the scene on an arrest warrant issued in connection with a Nov. 24 head-on crash on George Street that involved two passenger vehicles, police said.

White was charged with driving while intoxicated, false statement to police, obstructing and hindering, reckless driving and related charges through the warrant. Initially, she had provided a false name and fraudulent license to the investigating officers.

After being taken to the Allegany County Detention Center, White was found in possession of alprazolam tablets that were hidden on her body, prompting additional charges of possession of contraband in a place of confinement and possession of a controlled dangerous substances, police said.

White was released later after posting $12,500 bond set by a district court commissioner. Both women are now awaiting trial in district court.