Lavallette cops release video of suspect in car theft and home invasion attempts

LAVALLETTE - Video surveillance footage of an attempted car theft and home invasion on Monday has been released by the borough police department.

The incident took place about 6:30 p.m. and led to a police pursuit that ultimately terminated after the suspect’s “getaway car” reached excessive speeds, said Lavallette Police Sgt. Justin D. Lamb, a department spokesman.

The location of the residence in the borough has not been disclosed.

“A masked actor approached a resident's high-end vehicle to see if it was unlocked,” Lamb said. “Upon seeing it was locked, he appeared to give up as he ran back to his getaway car.”

After returning to the getaway car, the suspect gets in and the vehicle starts to pull away from the home before it pauses, then reverses back in front of the driveway of the victim’s home.

The suspect is then seen getting back out of the car and approaching the residence.

“He then attempted to make entry into a side door of the home which was locked. He then tried to enter at the front door, which was also locked,” Lamb said.

“I urge all residents of Lavallette, please keep your vehicles locked and your homes and report any and all suspicious activity,” he said.

