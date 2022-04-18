LaVar Arrington Doesn’t Need a ‘Pat on the Back,’ But He Certainly Wants a Public Apology from Dan Snyder Following Congressional Inquiry on Financial Impropriety Against Commanders Owner

Former Washington Redskins star and current Fox Radio co-host LaVar Arrington has long had strong opinions on the business dealings of team owner Dan Snyder.

For years Arrington, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft, has questioned Snyder’s leadership, ownership and shaky business dealings.

LaVar Arrington (Getty Images)

In wake of the new congressional inquiry levied against Snyder and the team, last week Arrington shared his thoughts on his weekday sports show, “Two Pros And A Cup Of Joe.”

“All these things coming out, I literally was the first one that spoke on what was going on,” Arrington said. “And I don’t want a pat on the back. I don’t need to think about if I could file a lawsuit against this guy or against the team. … I’ve always loved the team. I just didn’t like the way the owner did business, and I talked about it.”

Based on Arrington’s comments, you could call him a de facto whistleblower of sorts. He’s been adamant about Snyder’s lack of character since he left the DMV in 2006 amidst a contract dispute.

Arrington Wants The Apology To Be As Loud As The Disrespect

While Arrington’s career didn’t pan out as many predicted, prior to injuries and misfortune he was a very good player. A two-time second-team All Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Arrington was at the core of some formidable defenses during his time in D.C.

The relationship soured when Arrington accused the franchise of removing money from the final draft of his rookie contract. After eight years of deliberations, it was deemed the team didn’t owe him any money.

The years of back-and-forth hurt Arrington’s relationship with the franchise and the team’s fan base. Now LaVar wants the apology to be as loud as the disrespect he’s endured ever since the long-standing contract dispute began and ended.

“I would love to have an official public apology because it strained my relationship with the city, and in a lot of ways it derailed my career because I didn’t want to play anymore,” Arrington said. “It sucked the love out of you to want to go to work everyday and want to get better and want to get right. It was a difficult, difficult task.”

