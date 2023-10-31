Laveen elementary changes address to honor beloved principal
Two years have passed since a beloved school principal was killed in a car crash, her former school still continues to honor her legacy and love for Halloween.
Two years have passed since a beloved school principal was killed in a car crash, her former school still continues to honor her legacy and love for Halloween.
It's spooky season, and if you don't want to have to ask someone about their costume this Halloween, we've got you covered.
In short, our editors must pick a new car that would make a perfect accessory for Halloween. Is it just a Jeep since almost all their cars are named after things you could also dress up as for Halloween? You must explain why it would be good for Halloween, be it by itself OR as an accessory for your own costume (for example, picking a Ferrari 308 because you're going as Magnum P.I., but like a new car version of that).
Burt's Bees, Elemis, Garnier, Pond's: These cleansers are safe, gentle and work in a flash.
Your dog deserves all the treats!
"SAY LESS IM RUNNING BEFORE THEY SELL OUT."
Apple's latest iMac is powered by the company's new M3 chipset. Don't expect too many other changes compared with the M1-powered iMac, though.
Apple on Monday debuted its new M3 line of laptop and desktop chips.
Apple's M3 chips feature ray tracing and huge speed improvements over the M1.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Retton provided her statement a week after her family announced that she'd returned home from a days-long trip to the ICU.
Here, experts discuss what's lacking, what's needed and how it all can feel when deaf people are affected by mass violence or natural disasters.
Psst — we won't blame you if you keep these for yourself.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.
The company formerly known as Twitter, X is valuing itself at $19 billion, per internal documents obtained by Fortune. When Elon Musk bought the company one year ago this week, he paid about $44 billion for the microblogging platform, or $54.20 per share. There are certainly many explanations as to why Twitter's value has been halved, like how the platform has spent the last year killing global brand awareness, deplatforming journalists and aiding impersonation.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry for an episode that looks at the Rasheed Wallace / Ben Wallace championship Pistons team, the current drama in Philadelphia, and the future of the young Detroit Pistons team that has started the season strong.
Director Emma Tammi spills all the secrets about the year's biggest horror hit.
Keep in mind we’re talking about Apple has a well-known history of Sherlocking new apps with feature updates (it was, after all, the company that gave rise to the term), but in its current form, the new journaling app still has a ways to go to catch up with Day One’s head start. It’s worth mentioning here that Apple’s long been a fan of their work, naming it "Mac App of the Year" in 2014 and giving it an Apple Design Award two years later. “Rather than seeing this as competition, we embrace Apple’s entry into digital journaling as a testament to its growing importance," Paul Mayne, head of Day One told TechCrunch.
Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will delay the launch of its new software architecture yet again as it deals with a large round of layoffs. Just three years after VW created Cariad, and only six months after an executive shakeup, the unit has planned to cut 2,000 jobs, German publication Manager Magazin reported over the weekend. The layoffs will further delay the launch of VW's software architecture 1.2 by 16 to 18 months.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Score it for almost 40% off!
Prosecutors attempted to use Sam Bankman-Fried's public statements — and conflicting private statements — to discredit testimony he already provided in his criminal trial.