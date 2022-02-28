Laverne Cox awkwardly brought up Jada Pinkett Smith's extramarital 'entanglement' in front of Will Smith during a red-carpet interview

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Laverne Cox mentioned Jada Pinkett Smith's extramarital "entanglement" on the SAG Awards red carpet.

Pinkett Smith confirmed she had a relationship with August Alsina when she and Smith briefly split.

On a July 2020 episode of her show "Red Table Talk," Pinkett Smith had called it an entanglement.

Laverne Cox brought up Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement," as Pinkett Smith previously referred to her extramarital relationship with August Alsina on her show "Red Table Talk," to both her and her husband, Will Smith, on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday.

"Thank you for all the years of joy you've brought us, thank you, we can't wait for more 'Red Table Talk' and more entanglements," Cox said to the couple on the red carpet.

"No more of those," Pinkett Smith replied as both she and Smith laughed.

"No more entanglements, no more entanglements," Cox said.

In a July 2020 episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," she confirmed that she had previously had a relationship with musician August Alsina while separated from Smith several years prior. On the show, she called her relationship with Alsina an "entanglement," saying that it began approximately four years before the episode.

Both Smith and Pinkett Smith clarified that they were separated at the time, with Pinkett Smith saying that Alsina was "not a homewrecker."

"I actually don't look at it as a transgression at all," Pinkett Smith said on the episode. "Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was really able to confront emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity. And I was really able to do some really deep healing."

Later at the awards show, Smith won best performance by a male actor in a leading role for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard."

