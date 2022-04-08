'Lavish lifestyles' of Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov's daughters targeted by UK sanctions

A composite image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his daughter, Katerina Tikhonova. Getty/Reuters

Two of Putin's daughters and Sergei Lavrov's daughter have been sanctioned by the UK.

The UK government said it was targeting their "lavish lifestyle" together with the US and EU.

The action follows the sanctioning of Lavrov's step-daughter, who had property in London.

The "lavish lifestyles" of Vladimir Putin's two daughters and Sergei Lavrov's daughter are being targeted in sanctions by the UK, the British government announced Friday.

Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, Putin's children by his former wife Ludmila Putina, are the subject of a travel ban and asset freezes, as is Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.

Lavrov's step-daughter, Polina Kovaleva, was previously sanctioned by the UK. She owns a £4 million luxury apartment in London.

The sanctions follow action taken by the US, cutting them off from the American financial system. The European Union is discussing a fresh wave of sanctions with the pair reported by EUObserver to be on the draft list.

An EU spokesperson told Insider's Mia Jankowicz that the names of the newly targeted individuals would be made public later Friday.

Little is known about Putin's daughters, including whether or not they currently hold assets in the UK.

The new sanctions come as the UK government said the action taken by it and international partners had led to £275 billion of assets being frozen.

In a statement Friday, the Foreign Office said this was "60% of Russian foreign currency reserves", with the package of sanctions leading to a degradation of the Russian economy on a scale not seen in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Through the G7, we are working with partners to end the use of Russian energy and further hit Putin's ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

"Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia's war machine, cutting off Putin's sources of cash."

