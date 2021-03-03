Lavish-living leader of 'barbaric' Medicare fraud scheme that fueled opioid crisis sent to prison

Mar. 3—DETROIT — The architect of one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in U.S. history was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday, the first major reckoning for Metro Detroit medical professionals who helped plunder $14 billion from the nation's healthcare system.

Mashiyat Rashid, 40, of West Bloomfield Township headed a $150 million conspiracy that fueled the nation's opioid crisis by needlessly prescribing 6.6 million doses of oxycodone and other pain pills, some of which ended up being resold in metro Detroit, prosecutors said.

Rashid oversaw a "barbaric" medical practice and a team of doctors who forced addicted patients to undergo unnecessary, expensive and painful back injections in exchange for opioid pills, prosecutors said.

The shots and pills were part of a lucrative scheme that generated millions of dollars for Rashid, who spent the cash on private jet flights, courtside NBA tickets, an orange Lamborghini Huracán, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a rare watch that cost at least $189,500. Work on his $6.8 million, 10,300-square-foot mansion in Franklin, featuring a subterranean basketball court and rotating garage, stopped in 2017 after federal agents used a terrorism-fighting tool to find and jail the business executive.

Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood cited the pain patients endured during the fraud scheme that victimized the government and bankrolled "lavish living" by Rashid and others.

"That's kind of a sad comment on everybody involved...," she said.

She also ordered him to pay approximately $51.4 million in restitution and forfeit $16 million seized by investigators.

Rashid is the lead defendant in a federal crackdown on healthcare fraud that has led to the convictions of 12 physicians who will be sentenced in the coming weeks. His partner, Livonia Dr. Frank Patino, is awaiting trial and Rashid could receive a lesser sentence depending on his future cooperation and anticipated testimony.

"These medical professionals administered unnecessary and painful injections on patients, even when patients objected that they didn't want or need the injections, and even when the screams of the patients were heard throughout the Tri-County clinics," Jacob Foster, assistant chief with the Justice Department, wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Rashid's lawyer Gerald Gleeson requested a 48-month sentence.

The money and the bling were largely a mirage, Gleeson said.

The exotic cars were leased, many of the luxury timepieces were fake and mansion construction stopped at the studs.

"It's girders," Gleeson said.

Rashid has been jailed for 3 1/2 years and is not the arrogant man portrayed by the government, his lawyer said. Rashid deserves credit for testifying against four physicians who have been convicted and his anticipated cooperation against Patino, Gleeson said.

"The person at the end of the sentence is not the Mr. Rashid that the government saw, not the one the media portrayed next to a car or fancy jet," Gleeson said.

The fraud was so vast and involved so many patients that during his 3 1/2 years at the Milan federal detention center while awaiting disposition of his case, Rashid ran into one patient who underwent injections.

"(Rashid) was emotionally, clearly affected," Gleeson said. "That's the person that is before the court now."

Rashid, who attended the virtual hearing from the Milan facility while wearing a tan prison uniform, shook his head repeatedly and muttered to himself while watching prosecutors describe his crimes.

During an emotional speech, a weepy Rashid apologized to patients injected during the fraud, his wife and two children.

"I've let a lot of people down," Rashid said after repeatedly breaking down in tears. "I hope to rebound and redeem myself. This is something that will never happen again."

Rashid retains support from relatives and members of the community who will help him once he leaves prison, his lawyer said. That includes at least one prominent public official.

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree wrote a letter to the judge requesting leniency.

"I am not aware of the crime he has been convicted of or any charges associated with it," Sabree wrote in the letter. "However, I do know that Mr. Rashid is a good man who apparently has made a serious mistake and now he must pay a price for it."

The conspiracy started in 2008 and involved a web of companies controlled by Rashid, including Tri-County Physicians and National Laboratories, which had offices in Detroit's landmark Fisher Building.

Rashid's practice drew the attention of the Justice Department-led Medicare Fraud Strike Force, which is focused on fraud in 12 cities nationwide. During the last 14 years, prosecutors have charged approximately 4,000 people with crimes that allegedly defrauded Medicare out of more than $14 billion.

Unlike other doctors and medical industry professionals charged with healthcare fraud in recent years, Rashid and other members of the conspiracy were pioneering crooks, prosecutors said.

Rashid and Patino realized the earning potential in prescribing pain pills and forcing patients to receive unnecessary back injections that yielded high payments from Medicare, prosecutors said.

The injections provided little, if any, therapeutic relief but patients were forced to undergo the injections in exchange for opioids.

"As Rashid testified at trial, he didn't care about patient care — his only goal as CEO of the Tri-County Group was to make money," Foster wrote.

Rashid would only hire doctors at his pain clinics, laboratories and other companies in Michigan and Ohio "who shared his indifference to patient care," the prosecutor added.

The number of patients "exploded" after his team started prescribing oxycontin 30 mg pills.

"These powerful and lucrative pills drew legions of addicts and drug dealers to the clinics, and some of the over 6.6 million pills that were distributed by the clinics were resold on the street and fueled cycles of addiction throughout Michigan and the Midwest," the prosecutor wrote.

Rashid was arrested in August 2017 after a series of raids at the Fisher Building and other locations, including his home.

He was released but jailed two months later after violating bond conditions by arranging secret meetings with a co-defendant in a bathroom, contacting witnesses and enlisting the help of his personal trainer to meet with others, prosecutors said.

Advisory guidelines called for Rashid to spend up to 30 years in federal prison. But prosecutors recommended an 18-year sentence because Rashid cooperated and testified against four co-defendants.

Rashid is not as responsible as members of a team of doctors convicted in the scandal, prosecutors said. The doctors violated their Hippocratic oaths, supplied drugs to addicts and injected patients.

Prosecutors said he did not deserve credit for the $16 million seized by investigators.

"You don't get to steal the government's money...and then return a portion of it and receive credit," Foster said.

